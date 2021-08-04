Dissatisfied students will be able to give exam

CBSE 10th Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the 10th results, after which the enthusiasm is visible among the students. The exam option has been kept for the dissatisfied students.

New Delhi. Around 87 thousand students of Uttarakhand were waiting for the 10th results of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which ended on Tuesday. There was a wave of happiness in most of the students as soon as CBSE results were released, but at the same time, there were some students who got supplementary and some were not satisfied with their results.

Let us inform that this time the result has been prepared not on the basis of examination but on the basis of internal examination of class 9th and 10th.

what was the regional result

The result was declared at 12 noon on Tuesday, in which Rashi Arora from Rishikesh secured 99.60 per cent marks, Dhairya Arora of Rudrapur in Kumaon also scored 99.60 per cent. On the other hand, Anshit Agarwal scored 99.40 percent and Ananya Garg scored 99.20 percent. The result of Dehradun region was 99.23 percent.

Some students took admission in 11th even before the result

Many students were already convinced before the result and also took admission in class 11th. This happened because this time a special criterion was fixed by not conducting the exam, under which marks were given to the students. In such a case hardly any student would have spread. Thinking this, some students started preparing for class 11th.

Exam option will be open for dissatisfied students

The Central Board of Secondary Education has also prepared an option for the disgruntled students. Students who are not satisfied with their result can improve their score by taking offline exam. There is a possibility that the examination may be held between August 16 and September 15.

Registration process will start soon

Unsatisfied students can improve their result by appearing in these exams. The results of the written examination will be considered as the final results. Irrespective of whether the marks obtained in the written examination are more or less. The sample papers of the exam are available on the official website of CBSE. The board will soon start the registration portal for the written examination as well.