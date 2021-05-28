District Medical and Health Office (DMHO) Recruitment 2021, Walk in for 75 Medical Officer Posts





District Medical and Health Office (DMHO) Job Notification 2021: District Medical and Health Office (DMHO) has invited functions for the recruitment to the posts of Scientific Medical Officer. Eligible and individuals can seem for walk-in-interview on 25 Could to 29 Could 2021.

District Medical and Health Office (DMHO) has launched the official notification for 75 Medical Officer (Half-Time) job vacancies in Hyderabad. Now, DMHO inviting aspirants, who’ve MBBS {qualifications} to fill their present job emptiness. and Eligible candidates can go for a direct interview for the job emptiness on 29 Could 2021. For that, the Candidates must attend the direct interview on the group premises. On this article, we are going to cowl full particulars on the newest DMHO Recruitment 2021 emptiness particulars, age restrict, wage, PDF utility kind, and interview location. Aspirants are requested to undergo the newest DMHO job notification 2021 absolutely, earlier than making use of to this job.

Vital Date:

Walk-in-interview Date: 25 Could to 29 Could 2021 from 10.30 am to 05.00 pm

District Medical and Health Office (DMHO) Medical Officer Emptiness Particulars

Medical Officer (Half Time): 75 Posts

Eligibility Standards for Medical Officer Job

Instructional Qualification:

MBBS Diploma as entered in the schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act 1956 as subsequently amended registered with TS/AP Medical council. Age Restrict: The minimal age is eighteen years and most age is 34 years as on 01 July 2021.

Wage: Rs. 20,050 monthly.

Apply

Eligible and individuals can seem for walk-in-interview on 25 Could to 29 Could 2021. Obtain the applying kind official web site and attend the Walk-in-interviews from 25 Could 2021 to 29 Could 2021 throughout workplace hours (from 10.30 AM to 05.00 PM), on the Seminar Corridor, O/o the DM&HO, 4th Flooring, Harihara Kala Bhavan, Patny, Secunderabad together with following unique certificates with a set of self-attested photocopies, failing which no candidate might be entertained later.

