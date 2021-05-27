District & Sessions Judge, Moga Recruitment 2021 for 28 Clerk Posts before 10 June

District & Sessions Choose, Moga Recruitment 2021 for 28 Clerk Posts before 10 June





District & Sessions Choose, Moga Recruitment 2021 Recruitment 2021: District & Sessions Choose, Moga invited functions from eligible individuals for recruitment of 28 posts of Clerk Posts. and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of District & Sessions Choose, Moga. Individuals should observe that the final date for software is 10 June 2021.

Purposes strictly within the enclosed prescribed proforma together with attested copies of the related testimonials, two current passport dimension pictures, out of which one must be pasted on the applying type are invited to replenish following vacant posts of Clerk on adhoc foundation, for a interval of six months or until common appointments are made or until existence of publish, whichever is earlier, on consolidated wage. Final date and time for receipt of software on this workplace is 10 June 2021 as much as 05.00 pm. The qualification, Pay and different standards to replenish these posts is as underneath.

Vital Date:(*10*)

Begin Date of submission of Utility type : 25 Might 2021

: 25 Might 2021 Final Date of submission of Utility type: 10 June 2021 as much as 05:00 pm

District & Sessions Choose, Moga Clerk Particulars

Clerk (on Adhoc Foundation): 28 Posts

Eligibility Clerk Job(*10*)

The candidate ought to possess a level of Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Science or equal thereto from a acknowledged College and has handed Matriculation Examination with Punjabi as one of many topic and having proficiency in operation of computer systems. Age Restrict: The Age of candidate as on 01 January 2021 must be 18 years to 37 years for Normal Class. Leisure of age might be given to the candidates of reserved classes as per guidelines/directions of the Hon’ble Excessive Courtroom in addition to Punjab Authorities.

Methods to Apply(*10*)

and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of District & Sessions Choose, Moga. Individuals should observe that the final date for software is 10 June 2021. The unfinished and incorrect software type and people which aren’t in prescribed Performa shall be rejected summarily with none discover. Purposes obtained after 05.00 pm on 10 June 2021, both by publish or in any other case shall not be entertained. No TA/DA might be paid to the candidates showing for the written examination/check.

