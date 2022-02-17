World

Disturbing footage shows suspect tail Christina Yuna Lee into her Chinatown building

Christina Una Lee’s killer took her inside New York City According to the disturbing surveillance video and court documents, a complaint was lodged in the apartment before he was stabbed to death with a yellow-handle knife on Sunday morning.

Brian Chin, Lee’s landlord, told Gadget Clock Digital that “this monster, he hid himself under each floor when he saw him rise to the top.”

The footage shows Nash, 25, hiding behind 35-year-old Lira as he entered his building at 4:20 a.m. on 111 Christy Street in Chinatown, Lower Manhattan.

Lee’s landlord, Brian Chin, told Gadget Clock Digital that Lee drove to an Uber home and dropped him 50 feet from his building when Nash, who was hiding in a nearby alcove, saw him.

“He knew exactly what he was doing,” Chin said. “He fell backwards. He masked his words. This monster, he hid himself on every floor when he saw him go upstairs.”

The homeless man allegedly chased the woman’s home, pushed her way into her apartment and stabbed her 40 times.

According to prosecutors, Lee did not notice when he followed her into his sixth-floor apartment.

When he reached his front door, Nash ambushed him, pushing his way into his apartment, alleging a criminal case.

A temporary memorial outside Christina Una Lee's apartment at 111 Christy Street.

A temporary memorial outside Christina Una Lee’s apartment at 111 Christy Street.

After a while, a neighbor heard Lee screaming. When police arrived, Nash mimicked a woman’s voice, saying police were not needed and refused to open the door.

Officers from the Emergency Services Unit opened the door and found Lee’s blood-soaked body in the bathroom, naked from the waist down and with more than 40 stab wounds.

Assamad Nash, 25, is accused of stabbing Christina Una Lee inside a walk-up Chinatown apartment on her sixth floor.

Assamad Nash, 25, is accused of stabbing Christina Una Lee inside a walk-up Chinatown apartment on her sixth floor.
(Gadget Clock Digital)

Nash, who has an extensive criminal history, is alleged to have had stab wounds to his torso and cuts on his arms and shoulders under Lee’s bed.

Lee worked as a creative producer for the music platform Splice and moved to Manhattan from New Jersey less than a year ago.

Chin described Lee as an inspiration.

NYC landlord Manhattan tears up Bragg after arresting homeless carjacker stabbed in Chinatown apartment

“She was a beautiful, independent, strong woman,” she said.

Chin and Li both graduated from Rutgers University and often hung out in the hallway of the building. “He was a person who never wanted to bother me to fix anything and always started a conversation and said hello,” Chin said.

A temporary memorial outside Lee’s building was vandalized Wednesday, the New York Post reported.

Nash, who is being held without bail, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree theft and first-degree theft as a sexually motivated crime. He will be sent back to court on February 18

READ Also  Petrol-Diesel Prices steep rise in India Sri Ganganagar has more expensive Fuel than 130 countries of the world know cost in neighboring countries

