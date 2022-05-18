Divided households ready for Battle of Alberta playoff series



Family and friends are making ready to be divided because the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers rekindle their hockey rivalry within the NHL playoffs this week for the primary time in 31 years.

In some circumstances, the battle traces are bodily marked. For neighbours Wes Actual and Travis Burndred, it’s the road that separates their two homes in Lethbridge, Alta.

“There shall be some flags hanging in my window fairly quickly,” stated Burndred, a Flames fan.

“It’s just about adorned Flames in there,” Actual stated of his neighbour’s residence, whereas sporting a Wayne Gretzky jersey. “I’m a little bit extra conservative.”

Learn extra: Battle of Alberta hockey allegiances cut up in Purple Deer: ‘You may’t like each’

The 2 have lived throughout from one another for 4 years and the rivalry doesn’t cease, even when the pair hit the hyperlinks collectively.

Story continues beneath commercial



Whether or not watching hockey or enjoying a spherical of golf, Wes Actual and Travis Burndred are representing their groups.



Courtesy: Travis Burndred



“We’ve bought golf luggage,” Actual stated. “His is a Flames bag and I’ve bought an Oilers bag. We stick with our groups, that’s for certain.”

And the competitors heats up each time the Battle of Alberta is on.

“I simply need to see Edmonton win (the battle) once more,” Actual stated.

“I would like Calgary to point out the explanation why they bought first place within the division and dwell as much as the hype,” Burndred stated.

For others, the division is inside their very own residence.

“We’re not going to be very pleased with one another over the subsequent few weeks,” Jack Fehr stated.

The Fehrs are cut up down the center. The household of 5 from Lethbridge has three members underneath their roof cheering on the Flames and the opposite two supporting the Oilers.

READ Also Undrafted Tomon Fox has Lawrence Taylor in corner Story continues beneath commercial

Learn extra: Keep in mind when? Battle of Alberta set for Wednesday after 31-year hiatus

The battle has been ongoing for years.

When Karalee and Nathan Fehr started courting, Nathan misplaced a guess and needed to put on an Oilers jersey out to dinner. At their wedding ceremony, the DJ supplied dwell recreation updates for the Flames and Oilers recreation that was taking place on the identical time.

Now the rivalry is onto the subsequent era, with their youngsters Jailen, Jack and Carter selecting sides.



The Fehr household shall be cheering for reverse sides within the Battle of Alberta.



Courtesy: Karalee Fehr



“(Nathan) stated very early on I didn’t get to affect our boys — if we had boys — on what group they might cheer for,” Karalee stated. “So I took each alternative to make my daughter perceive the true manner and he or she grew to become an Oilers fan all on her personal.”

Story continues beneath commercial

They’re making ready for what might probably be a 13-day Battle of Alberta. So are Candice Pohl and Shane Duff, who make no secret about their allegiances.

The Lethbridge couple presently have a flag studying “Home Divided” with the Flames and Oilers logos hanging of their entrance window and one other of their basement.

“Our first assembly, we simply frolicked and began reminiscing after which he got here again that night,” Pohl stated.

“It occurred to be a Battle of Alberta recreation and he wore his (Oilers) jersey. I wore my (Flames jersey) and we’ve been rivals ever since. However we’ve additionally been in a dedicated relationship ever since.”

READ Also Shouldn’t stablecoins be stable? What’s behind TerraUSD’s collapse - National Learn extra: Series between Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames going to be a real battle: Gretzky

“It was a 1-0 Oilers win,” Duff stated.

The opposing events stated the secret’s accepting one another’s sports activities affiliation faults and co-ordinating the decor.

“Sport 1, I get alternative of lights, so it is going to be purple and yellow,” Pohl stated. “Sport 2 shall be blue and orange and we’ll simply alternate.”

“We’ve made it this far, so perhaps we are able to make it by means of the subsequent few weeks,” Karalee stated.

Story continues beneath commercial

One factor that everybody shares, is the joy over the Battle of Alberta’s return to the playoffs.

“It’s been a very long time coming,” Duff stated. “It’s going to be totally different. (It) gained’t be just like the 80s. It’ll be so much sooner.”

“There’s some main expertise on each groups,” Pohl stated.

“We couldn’t be extra pumped as a pair and rivals as nicely.”

“It’s fairly cool to have each the Alberta groups,” Actual stated. “That’s what we have been hoping for.”

















3:49

Battle of Alberta hockey allegiances cut up in Purple Deer





Earlier Video



Subsequent Video





However there’s no agreeing on the series final result.

“It’s going to go at the very least six video games — in Calgary’s favour,” Burndred stated.

Story continues beneath commercial

“I’m hoping it’ll go at the very least seven — in Edmonton’s favour,” Actual stated.

“Flames sweep — 4 video games,” stated Nathan.

“I don’t suppose it’ll be a sweep, however I’m totally assured within the Oilers,” Karalee stated.

Associated Information