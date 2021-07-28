Divis Lab gives 546 time return

Multibagger Stocks 2021 Speaking of Divis Lab Has given returns of up to 546 times. Which was Rs 9 on the listing. It made an investment of 20 thousand rupees 1 crore.

New Delhi. multibagger stock (Multibagger Stocks 2021) Talking about Divis Lab (Divis Lab Share) has benefitted crores of rupees to its investors. This stock is being treated as a multibagger stock. Pharma stock in India has benefited the investors immensely, which has given returns up to 108 percent.

Pharma Stock Divis Lab was listed on the stock market in 2003, when its price was Rs 9, but on Monday, 26 July 2021, the stock closed at 4920. You can imagine that Davis Lab has given an opportunity to make huge profits.

Divis Lab gives a return of 54,566 times

If we talk about the returns of Divish Lab, then within a year of listing, this stock rose from Rs 9 to Rs 83.70. Which is a return of about 830 percent. Even after this, if someone invests in this stock, then in the first 5 years after listing, a return of 308.36 percent has been received, and if we talk in total, then it has reached Rs 9 to Rs 4920 per share, which is about 546 times more return. Is.

20 thousand of Divis Lab, today 1 crore

If someone had invested 20 thousand in the shares of Divish lab, then within a year his 20 thousand rupees became 36,754 rupees. Similarly, if someone invested 20 thousand in Divis Lab for 5 years, then his 20 thousand turned into 6.85.244 rupees.

If 20 thousand were invested in Divis Lab till date i.e. for 18 years, then it has become 1.09 crores which is including bonus and dividend.

Divis Lab, Expert Opinion

Pratik Goel, Senior Research Analyst, SMG Global Securities has given his opinion on Divis Lab stock which he gave breakout at 4600 but if it moves above it can go up to 5000 so still Expert Accordingly, money can be earned from this.