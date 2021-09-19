Divya Agarwal celebrates victory with Varun Sood: Divya Agarwal Party Video: Video of Divya Agarwal’s celebration is going viral on social media.
Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood are in a relationship and both talk openly about their relationship. Varun Sood had come to visit his girlfriend during ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. Divya Agarwal remains the girlfriend of ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Priyank Sharma.
Divya Agarwal, the winner of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, has received the trophy and Rs 25 lakh. He beat Nishant Bhatt to win the first season of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. Show host Karan Johar presented the trophy to Divya Agarwal.
Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood
