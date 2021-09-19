Divya Agarwal celebrates victory with Varun Sood: Divya Agarwal Party Video: Video of Divya Agarwal’s celebration is going viral on social media.

Divya Agarwal, the winner of the first season of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, did very well at home. Divya Agarwal’s boyfriend Varun Sood celebrated her victory. Varun Sood threw a party to celebrate his girlfriend’s victory. The two are seen showering love on each other during the party. The video of the celebration (Divya Agarwal party video) is going viral on social media.

Divya Agarwal is seen cutting a cake in a video that surfaced on social media. At the same time, Varun Sood, who is sitting next to him, is holding him. Divya Agarwal cuts the cake and feeds her friends and family members. She looks very happy. Fans have loved this video.





Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood are in a relationship and both talk openly about their relationship. Varun Sood had come to visit his girlfriend during ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. Divya Agarwal remains the girlfriend of ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Priyank Sharma.



Divya Agarwal, the winner of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, has received the trophy and Rs 25 lakh. He beat Nishant Bhatt to win the first season of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. Show host Karan Johar presented the trophy to Divya Agarwal.