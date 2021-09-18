Entertainment

Divya Agarwal hosts Karan Johar Bigg Boss Ot receives Rs 25 lakh cash prize and trophy

32 mins ago
Add Comment
by admin
Divya Agarwal hosts Karan Johar Bigg Boss Ot receives Rs 25 lakh cash prize and trophy
Written by admin
Divya Agarwal hosts Karan Johar Bigg Boss Ot receives Rs 25 lakh cash prize and trophy

Divya Agarwal hosts Karan Johar Bigg Boss Ot receives Rs 25 lakh cash prize and trophy

The winner of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ has finally been declared. Divya Agarwal has become the winner of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. Upon winning, he received Rs 25 lakh in addition to the show’s trophy. Hosted by Karan Johar, the show had top-5 contestants.

Of these, where Pratik Sahajpal came out of the finals with a bag of money, Rakesh Bapat also came out. Nishant Bhatt, Shamita Shetty and Divya Agarwal reached the top-3 contestants.

Shamita Shetty was the second runner-up from the top-3 and she walked out of the Bigg Boss house saying goodbye to Divya Agarwal and Nishant.

Nishant and Divya in the top 2

Nishant and Divya in the top 2

Divya has won ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ and with that she has missed out on getting tickets to ‘Bigg Boss 15’. On the other hand, Nishant Bhatt and Shamita Shetty have got entry in ‘Bigg Boss 15’.

Photo: Vote

The dancer is also Divya, even choreographed by Shilpa Shetty
Divya Agarwal is a TV actress and model as well as a dancer. After earning a master’s degree in journalism, she learned dance from the Terrence Lewis Dance Academy and later opened her own dance academy. Divya Agarwal has choreographed from Ileana D’Cruz to Sunny Leone and Shilpa Shetty.

divya2

Participated in beauty contests, did reality shows
Divya Agarwal participated in many beauty pageants. In 2015, she won the title of ‘Miss Navi Mumbai’. Divya came to prominence in 2017 after participating in ‘MTV Splitsvilla 10’. She was the runner-up. Divya Agarwal has done many more reality shows including ‘Roadies Real Hero’, ‘MTV S of Space 1’ and ‘Box Cricket League’.

divya3

In addition to reality shows, Divya has appeared in some web series including ‘Ragini MMS Returns’, ‘Punch Beat’ and ‘Cartel’.

READ Also  Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Alert: Bhavani Will Decide to leave the house, Sai Will Take On the Family | Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Alert: Bhavani will take the decision to leave the house, Sai will make the whole family dance at her behest

#Divya #Agarwal #hosts #Karan #Johar #Bigg #Boss #receives #lakh #cash #prize #trophy

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment