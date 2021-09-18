Divya Agarwal hosts Karan Johar Bigg Boss Ot receives Rs 25 lakh cash prize and trophy

The winner of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ has finally been declared. Divya Agarwal has become the winner of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. Upon winning, he received Rs 25 lakh in addition to the show’s trophy. Hosted by Karan Johar, the show had top-5 contestants.

Of these, where Pratik Sahajpal came out of the finals with a bag of money, Rakesh Bapat also came out. Nishant Bhatt, Shamita Shetty and Divya Agarwal reached the top-3 contestants.



Shamita Shetty was the second runner-up from the top-3 and she walked out of the Bigg Boss house saying goodbye to Divya Agarwal and Nishant.

Nishant and Divya in the top 2

Divya has won ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ and with that she has missed out on getting tickets to ‘Bigg Boss 15’. On the other hand, Nishant Bhatt and Shamita Shetty have got entry in ‘Bigg Boss 15’.

The dancer is also Divya, even choreographed by Shilpa Shetty

Divya Agarwal is a TV actress and model as well as a dancer. After earning a master’s degree in journalism, she learned dance from the Terrence Lewis Dance Academy and later opened her own dance academy. Divya Agarwal has choreographed from Ileana D’Cruz to Sunny Leone and Shilpa Shetty.

Participated in beauty contests, did reality shows

Divya Agarwal participated in many beauty pageants. In 2015, she won the title of ‘Miss Navi Mumbai’. Divya came to prominence in 2017 after participating in ‘MTV Splitsvilla 10’. She was the runner-up. Divya Agarwal has done many more reality shows including ‘Roadies Real Hero’, ‘MTV S of Space 1’ and ‘Box Cricket League’.

In addition to reality shows, Divya has appeared in some web series including ‘Ragini MMS Returns’, ‘Punch Beat’ and ‘Cartel’.