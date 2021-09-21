Divya Agarwal on her wedding plans with Varun Sood: Divya Agarwal talks about Bigg Boss 15 15 says she will focus on acting if she doesn’t get an offer Varun also revealed her wedding plans with Sood

Reality Queen Divya Agarwal recorded a big win in her account by winning the trophy of the first OTT version of the popular Bigg Boss reality show. Divya traveled five weeks to win the title, beating 12 other contestants. However, Divya’s journey in the show was very difficult. Divya had to play alone as she could not find a partner in the Stay Connected theme show, she did not get many job opportunities, she did not even become her friend at home, so Divya broke down, but did not lose.Divya says on this challenging journey of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, ‘As a child, my father and mother used to teach Sikhs a lesson that I should fight with one and a half lakh. I used to believe in it, but I never got a chance to do it, because there are so many people in my life. I have a lot of friends, family and they have always supported me, but I didn’t have anyone in the Big Boss house. I was nothing there. At the time, this saying gave me patience. However, Divya admits that there were occasions in the house when she wanted to be disappointed.



Divya said, ‘I am also a man. I thought if people are not friendly with me I play that task, I save myself, but you don’t even give me the task. I was so lonely there that I couldn’t sit with anyone and talk for a couple of minutes over tea, so it’s nice to go out and sit with people who love me, waiting for me, so my brain was all that coming into me. Then came Mom’s letter, then I thought hey Dad, the game is on outside. Then I thought okay, if I can’t play, I’ll help my friends. If they go ahead, at least they will be my friends or at least people will see that this is a game. ‘



My truthfulness did not bow to Johar

The first big hand in making Divya’s path difficult in the show was ‘Sunday Ke War’, when Karan Johar took her class. Even the fans felt Karan’s attitude was biased. What does Divya think about this? At this he said, ‘Man, what shall I say now? I laughed a lot when I met him, what did you do in the first ‘Weekend Ka War’? But it so happened that Karan took the protest I reported in a positive way. Usually, when such a powerful person stands in front, people are oppressed, but I believe that there is so much power in the truth that the person does not see, no power, no age or no gender.

‘I was sure I didn’t say anything like that, so I raised my voice and maybe Karan appreciated it and tried to get to know me, because after a week he changed his mind about me and that’s my victory. So, it’s good that this battle happened. It also shows that there is so much good in them that they can forget those things and move on. At the same time, Divya Agarwal wants to tell the truth, so she doesn’t bow down. I was more surprised about the family members, who blindly accepted everything they said. Give me an advantage of doubt too. Think about it with your mind.



Shamita calls, then I speak

Divya and Shamita’s fight in the show has always been in the headlines. Shamita had said that she would not be Divya’s friend even outside the house, then on the last day she regretted her differences with Divya. Regarding this relationship, Divya says, ‘I forgive people very quickly. I can’t stay sad for long. Also I can’t drag any subject too long. I apologize that whatever happened happened but I don’t forget. I will wait for Shamita’s call or message. If she calls me or texts me, I’ll definitely talk and then things can get a little better. I think he finally understood that I am just Rakesh’s best friend.



If not ‘Bigg Boss 15’, I will focus on acting

It was earlier rumored that ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ winner would be a part of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ hosted by Salman Khan, but this does not seem to be happening now as Pratik Sahajpal has booked tickets for the show. In such a situation, after missing the opportunity of Salman’s show, Divya says, ‘I still don’t know what will happen? I didn’t get any phone calls, or I couldn’t ask, as the celebration was busy with interviews after coming out. If he isn’t (Bigg Boss 15), I’ll focus on my acting career.



Divya announced the wedding plan

At the same time, what will you do with the prize money of Rs 25 lakh? On this she says, ‘I want to go to Big Boss or I want to take it home. If you take it home or save some, Varun (boyfriend Varun Sood) and I will get married. If I want to do family planning further, I save this money, so that it will be useful when we get home or I will invest in my company. By the way, if I want a BMW like the Varun, I can also style a bit, but I don’t need it right now, so I’m thinking of saving. That’s how you have to partner, man. If one is pursuing a hobby then the other has to be saved, otherwise how to get a house? (Laughs) ‘

