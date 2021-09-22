Divya Agarwal on plans with Siddharth Shukla: Divya Agarwal says that she was expecting to meet Siddharth Shukla to hear better after Bigg Boss Oat.

Just as Prateek Sahajpal was shocked by the death of Siddharth Shukla after his exit from ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, so was Divya Agarwal in shock. Divya Agarwal cannot believe that her girlfriend is no more in this world.

Divya recently did a live session with fans on social media, in which she also spoke about Siddharth Shukla. Divya said that she had received the news of Siddharth’s death moments before the finale, which shocked her.



The news was received a few minutes before the end

She was completely numb. Divya said she is still unable to accept Siddhartha’s death. Everything feels like a dream. Divya has shared a video of the live session with fans on her Instagram account. In it, answering a fan’s question, she says, ‘I came to know about Siddharth Shukla shortly before my last dance performance. He was my favorite. It doesn’t happen that I don’t miss them. Sounds like a dream. Still not sure. If I look on Instagram too, it looks like I heard something wrong.



Divya wanted to hear this from Siddhartha

Divya Agarwal further said, ‘I was waiting for Siddharth Shukla’s approval that now that I am out of‘ Bigg Boss ’, then maybe Siddharth Shukla told me‘ played very well ’(played very well) … I think he would be proud Mine

‘The ones we love don’t go away’

Divya Agarwal not only thanked Siddharth Shukla by sharing a photo of her on her Instagram story, but also wrote an emotional post. Recalling Siddhartha, Divya wrote, ‘Someone rightly said that those whom we love and those whom we lose are always attached to our hearts. I had heard about Siddharth Shukla shortly before my last performance. I was shocked and numb. His business journey taught, inspired and taught a lot not only to me but to many others in the industry. He was a brilliant personality. A beautiful boy and a beautiful friend- Siddharth Shukla. The ones we love never go away. He is always alive in our memories and in our conversations.

Siddharth Shukla died of a heart attack on September 2. Fans have yet to come out of the shock of his death and keep posting on social media every day in memory of the actor.