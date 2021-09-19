Divya Agarwal scared to go to Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan scared to go to Bigg Boss 14 Divya Agarwal says she is able to get me into self-doubt mode

Divya Agarwal made history by winning ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. History Because, in the first week of the show, all the contestants had to make connections and play. But Divya was left alone and she continued to progress in the sport on her own. Divya was lauded for her performance in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, while she was also in discussions with Karan Johar for arguments and fights. Divya had said that even if a strong man stood in front of her, she would not bow down.

But now Divya Agarwal has told a shocking story for Karan Johar as well as Salman Khan. Since winning ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, there has been talk about Divya appearing in ‘Bigg Boss 15’. However, Divya Agarwal is denying this and says that she has not yet received an offer for Salman’s show.



Would Salman and Karan Johar have been treated differently?

According to a Hindustan Times report, when Divya was recently asked, if she was in ‘Bigg Boss 15’, would she treat Salman Khan differently than Karan Johar? On this Divya said, ‘The only thing I know well is that Salman Khan has very good points about everyone. Their view of things and people is completely different. He thinks from every angle.

‘Salman can put me in self-doubt mode’

Divya Agarwal further said, ‘I am very scared of people who control my mental balance and make me doubt. I think Salman is so capable that he will make me doubt him. But I will try my best. I am scared of Salman Khan. As for the rest of the behavior, I will explain in as many ways as possible. When I saw the clips of my ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, I was shocked that I was screaming. This time I will calm down. But I can’t stop myself from saying what I think. So be it Salman Khan, be it my father or my brother or whoever is in front.



‘Bigg Boss 15’ will premiere on October 2

We will tell you that ‘Bigg Boss 15’ will premiere on October 2. Apart from Salman, actress Rekha will also be a part of the show this time. The names of the contestants have not been announced yet, but the names of some of the contestants have been revealed, who are said to have been confirmed for ‘Bigg Boss 15’. Sahajpal, the symbol seen in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, is the first confirmed contestant of ‘Bigg Boss 15’. Apart from him, Nishant Bhatt and Shamita Shetty will also be seen in it.

