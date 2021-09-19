Divya Agarwal scared to go to Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan scared to go to Bigg Boss 14 Divya Agarwal says she is able to get me into self-doubt mode
Read: Divya Agarwal tells Karan Johar about her wedding plans with Varun Sood
Would Salman and Karan Johar have been treated differently?
According to a Hindustan Times report, when Divya was recently asked, if she was in ‘Bigg Boss 15’, would she treat Salman Khan differently than Karan Johar? On this Divya said, ‘The only thing I know well is that Salman Khan has very good points about everyone. Their view of things and people is completely different. He thinks from every angle.
Read: BBOTT: Divya Agarwal’s attitude towards the seventh heaven, said – Even Salman Khan can’t explain it to me
‘Salman can put me in self-doubt mode’
Divya Agarwal further said, ‘I am very scared of people who control my mental balance and make me doubt. I think Salman is so capable that he will make me doubt him. But I will try my best. I am scared of Salman Khan. As for the rest of the behavior, I will explain in as many ways as possible. When I saw the clips of my ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, I was shocked that I was screaming. This time I will calm down. But I can’t stop myself from saying what I think. So be it Salman Khan, be it my father or my brother or whoever is in front.
‘Bigg Boss 15’ will premiere on October 2
We will tell you that ‘Bigg Boss 15’ will premiere on October 2. Apart from Salman, actress Rekha will also be a part of the show this time. The names of the contestants have not been announced yet, but the names of some of the contestants have been revealed, who are said to have been confirmed for ‘Bigg Boss 15’. Sahajpal, the symbol seen in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, is the first confirmed contestant of ‘Bigg Boss 15’. Apart from him, Nishant Bhatt and Shamita Shetty will also be seen in it.
Bigg Boss OTT winner: Divya Agarwal became the winner of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’
Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal’s first look outside the house
#Divya #Agarwal #scared #Bigg #Boss #Salman #Khan #scared #Bigg #Boss #Divya #Agarwal #selfdoubt #mode
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.