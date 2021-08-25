Divya Agarwal shot at Karan Johar: BBOTT: Divya Agarwal shot at Karan Johar – Bigg Boss Ot Divya Agarwal says that Karan Johar is bothering her

Karan Johar, the host of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, has once again come under the sway of Divya Agarwal. From the first day of the show, Karan turned sour towards Divya and it appeared in ‘Sunday Ka War’ (Sunday Ka War 0). Karan has so far hosted two ‘Sunday Ka War’ episodes and in both of them he has not only done a lot of classes for Divya but also presented questions on her ‘tone’.

Due to Karan Johar’s words, even the family members distanced themselves from Divya Agarwal. Now, when Bish Boss kicked Zeeshan Khan out of the house in a recent task encounter, Divya Agarwal burst into tears.



Read: BBOTT: Divya Agarwal’s attitude towards the seventh heaven, said – Even Salman Khan can’t explain it to me

Divya Agarwal was crying because, according to her, there was only one Zeeshan Khan in the whole house, who used to stand up for her and also stand against the whole house. Apart from Zeeshan, Divya does not get along with any other contestant of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ in the house of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ and she blamed Karan Johar for it.



Karan has no right to say anything

In a recent episode, Divya Agarwal was seen talking to Akshara Singh this time and she took her mind out. She said that even if Karan Johar spoke against her, she would not change. He objected that Karan knew nothing about him, yet he said such things. Divya said that Karan Johar has no right to say anything about her.

Read: ‘Karan Johar, as long as you make a film, that’s fine’, Suyash Rai gets angry at Bigg Boss OTT host



‘Karan said such things about me that …’

Divya further said to Akshara, ‘Karan Johar has said such things about me that I have to travel here. Then why shouldn’t I shout, why shouldn’t I speak? Who is going to spoil what? ‘



Don’t be afraid to get removed from the show

Divya Agarwal said she is not afraid of being thrown out of the show. She is an artist and will earn and eat by working anywhere. The way Divya spoke loudly to Karan Johar in ‘Sunday Ka War’ and he was not listening, so he got angry and asked to pay attention to his ‘tone’. Karan also told Divya that he is not her friend or that he should not play ‘Bigg Boss’ with her. The quarrel between Divya and Karan Johar escalated when in one episode Divya said that neither Salman Khan nor Karan Johar could come and explain to her.

Bigg Boss OTT: Why is Karan Johar silent after hearing Shamita’s swearing?



‘You consider yourself the king of Bollywood …’

Divya Agarwal later apologized to Karan Johar, but the resentment is not over. Divya still has anger and sourness in her mind about Karan Johar. Regarding Karan Johar’s remarks, Divya Agarwal further said to Akshara, ‘If you believe that you are the king of Bollywood, people hear and understand every word that comes out of your mouth. It is obvious that people will believe what you say. So how can you say that about me? Divya said that if Karan Johar feels bad about her again, he will take her class in the upcoming ‘Sunday Ka War’ episode as well.

