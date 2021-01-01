Divya Agarwal shots at Karan Johar: Bigg Boss OTT

Divya Agarwal recently got emotional in Bigg Boss OTT when her connection Zeeshan was kicked out of the house. The symbol clashed during Zeeshan’s flag task. In such a situation, Divya could not control her emotions and grabbed Karan Johar, the host of the show, and told him that in last weekend’s Ka War episode, Karan made baseless allegations.

Expressing her feelings to Akshara Singh, Divya said that Karan has no right to rule on her even if he does not know her personally. Divya further said that Karan told her some things about why she is struggling at home. She said she would speak up for misinformation about her, even if someone was standing in front of her.



Karan’s problem

Divya said, ‘Karan Johar has said things about me that make me travel here (difficulty). Then why should I not shout, why should I not speak, who will do what harm? I am an artist and will continue to work, not here but elsewhere.

Divya said – How can Karan say that?

Angered at the filmmaker, Divya said, ‘If you believe you are the king of Bollywood, people understand every word that comes out of your mouth. No matter what you say, they will believe it, so how can you say that about me. If Karan doesn’t understand what I’m trying to say, he’ll shout again in the next episode.