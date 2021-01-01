Divya Agarwal shots at Karan Johar: Bigg Boss OTT
Karan’s problem
Divya said, ‘Karan Johar has said things about me that make me travel here (difficulty). Then why should I not shout, why should I not speak, who will do what harm? I am an artist and will continue to work, not here but elsewhere.
Divya said – How can Karan say that?
Angered at the filmmaker, Divya said, ‘If you believe you are the king of Bollywood, people understand every word that comes out of your mouth. No matter what you say, they will believe it, so how can you say that about me. If Karan doesn’t understand what I’m trying to say, he’ll shout again in the next episode.
