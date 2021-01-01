Divya Agarwal Unpleasant Comment: Fans of Siddharth Shukla Shahnaz Gill make shocking remarks on Bigg Boss OTT contestant Divya Agarwal

The duo of Shahnaz Gill and Siddharth Shukla have every heart for Sidnaj. Even today, his fans are annoyed by Siddharth’s sudden departure. Meanwhile, Sydney fans are angry with ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ contestant Divya Agarwal. An old video of Divya about Siddharth-Shahnaz is going viral, which is making people very angry.

An old video of actress and ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ contestant Divya Agarwal is going viral, in which she uses the word ‘Aak’ for Siddharth Shukla and ‘Irritated’ for Shahnaz. His fans are not in the mood to tolerate this shocking remark for Sidnaz and they are expressing intense anger at him.



‘Ragini MMS: Returns’ Actress Divya’s video has gone viral on social media in which Divya is said to be irritating Siddharth and Shahnaz. Not only that, but she is also making her face look weird when talking about her Sidnaj.



People are angry at Divya’s statement. Divya’s boyfriend Varun Sood is said to be preparing to move into ‘Bigg Boss’. The news is that Divya wants to see him inside the house during Family Week.