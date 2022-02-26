Entertainment

Divya Bharti started working in films to get rid of studies actresses mother herself revealed

25 seconds ago
Actress Divya Bharti had made a mark in the industry in a very short time but did you know that she did not want to work in many films.

Bollywood actress Divya Bharti had made a place in the hearts of people with her beauty and brilliant acting. The actress may not be in this world but she is still remembered in the industry. The actress died after falling from the building in the year 1993, her sudden death had left the industry in mourning. Divya had made a mark in the acting world in a very short time, but do you know that she took entry to avoid studying in films.

Divya Bharti’s parents gave an interview to ‘Bollywood Hungama’ some time ago, in which they told many things about Divya. During this, she had told that ‘she often used to take poor children to the market and buy many items for them. She never kept money with her, so she used to ask the shopkeeper to take money from Sajid.

In this interview, Divya’s mother Meeta Bharti had also told that she never wanted to work in films nor did she want to become rich. The actress was not interested in studies at all, she wanted to get married and settle down. Not only this, he started working in films only to get rid of studies.

Talking about this, her mother had said, ‘Divya was getting offers for films. There used to be a producer in the building next to us, his manager would always come and sit at our house for hours. During this, he had asked Divya to sign the film and had also promised that the shooting would be completed in three months. After this Divya once asked me ‘Mother, if I work in films, what will happen to my studies? I told Divya ‘If I want to work in films, I have to leave my studies’.

Further, Meeta had told that Divya was not good in studies at all. Then what was Divya asking her mother to ask her father’s permission to work in films and her father said yes. After that Divya never looked back.

Let us tell you, Divya Bharti worked in about 20 films from 1990 to 1993. At the same time, in the year 1992, his thriller film ‘Vishvatma’ came with Sunny Deol, which brought him tremendous success. The song ‘Saat Samundar Paar’ from this film proved to be a very super hit and she was everywhere. Even today this song can be heard frequently.


