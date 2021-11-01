Divya Bharti was always in hurry, Ayesha Jhulka had said- she used to say life is short

Bollywood actress Divya Bharti had passed away from this world only at the age of 19. She did only a few films in Hindi cinema but had become a big star. Divya was the highest paid actress of her era. Divya Bharti’s friend and actress Ayesha Julka had told that she was always in a hurry. If he had to go somewhere, he would have been in a very hurry. If I had to work, I would have said that hurry up, life is too short.

Ayesha Julka had told in an interview that when she came to know that Divya Bharti had died after falling from the balcony, she could not believe it. He had said, ‘For a long time I could not believe it. Another strange thing is that maybe she herself knew something. She always used to say that hurry up, go fast, life is short.

He had further said, ‘He did not say clearly but perhaps a person has an impulse from inside. He had to do everything quickly. He was getting everything early in life. She herself used to say that she did not understand anything. It seems that he knew not to stay with us for long.

Divya Bharti started her acting career at the age of 14 in Telugu cinema. Divya Bharti made her debut in Hindi cinema with the film ‘Vishvatma’ and her song ‘Saat Samundar Paar’ created a buzz. After this, she appeared in ‘Shola Aur Shabnam’ with Govinda. This film was also a hit. Divya Bharti’s work in Shahrukh Khan’s first film ‘Deewana’ was also well liked.

Divya Bharti set a record by making more than 14 Hindi films within two years. Divya Bharti was shooting for the film ‘Ladla’ when she died on the same day. She had shot 80 percent of the film. After his death, this project was given to Sridevi.

It is said that many scary things happened on the sets after Divya Bharti’s departure. The place where Divya Bharti used to forget her dialogues, Sridevi also started forgetting her dialogues at the same place. Everyone present on the set was scared by this incident. After this, Shakti Kapoor advised to chant the Gayatri Mantra and recite the worship. Shooting was started again after Pooja.