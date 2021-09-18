Divya Dutta: Divya Dutta says I don’t work with directors, let me do anything set

Divya Datta is one of the well known actresses in Hindi cinema. He has won many awards for his outstanding performances, from national awards to his name. Whenever Divya is asked about her acting, she surprises everyone by saying that even today she gets scared before the release of the film. Divya says, ‘Even today, on the first day on the set of a project or before the release of a film, I was upset.’ At the same time Divya has also revealed that I don’t work with directors who tell me to do anything on set.

Divya says, “For any actor, praising a film’s performance is like a test result. If you have worked hard at something, you are waiting for the result. In our case we work on the roles in our film. I am not ashamed to say that even today I am worried about the release of the film. And I’m proud of this panic. Divya’s recently released ‘Sheer Korma’ is getting a lot of praise.



Divya says, “I never work with directors who do me justice. Yeah Al that sounds pretty crap to me, Looks like BT aint for me either. I like working with people who look at me differently than before.

Divya Dutta further says, ‘I am very lucky that the director I chose or they chose me, they ask me to play a role that I have not done before. Instead of ‘tell me what to do’ for me, I am given roles that I like to do.

