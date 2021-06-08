Divya Khosla Kumar Reacts To Pearl V Puri Rape Case He Was To Sign Big Film, Everything is Lost Now

Divya Khosla Kumar Reacts To Pearl V Puri Rape Case He Was To Sign Big Movie, Everything is Lost Now





Mumbai: Actor Pearl V Puri, who has been arrested in minor rape and molestation case by Mumbai police, has obtained helps from a number of TV celebs and claimed that he is ' harmless' and is 'being framed' within the case. Divya Khosla Kumar, who collaborated with the actor for music video 'Teri Aankhon Mein', informed Bollywood Hungama that Pearl was on a verge to signal a really massive movie however now the whole lot is misplaced.

Reacting to the affect of accusations will likely be on his profession, she mentioned, "Who will likely be accountable for his aborted profession if and when he is confirmed not responsible? It's a really critical cost, and it'll have far-reaching repercussions on Pearl's profession. He was simply beginning out in life. Tv had given him stardom. And I can let you know, he was on the verge of signing a really massive movie. Now the whole lot is misplaced."

Earlier immediately, she additionally shared a protracted Instagram publish questioning the position of the sufferer's dad and mom within the case in opposition to Pearl. She wrote, "Now the police have arrested Pearl … I need to know why the police didn't arrest him in 2019 when this case was filed … the rationale is that Within the FIR filed it was talked about that the kid was molested when she was with the mom. Pearl's identify was nowhere within the FIR. (I've learn the FIR myself when Pearl's mom forwarded it to me yesterday when she known as me for assist) Ekta Sharma in her calls with Ekta Kapoor clearly says that her husband is a psychotic particular person, who has mentally & bodily abused her, she's bought a number of proofs for a similar, she clears the case by saying that Pearl is harmless & nothing like this occurred on the units (sic)"

She additional added, “Please be aware The kid is 5 Yrs outdated … 10days later the daddy kidnapped the kid after faculty & filed a case of bodily abuse. Nonetheless, neither the kid nor the daddy talked about Pearl’s identify … quick ahead to 2yrs later immediately in 2021 when the kid is now 7yrs outdated – She recognises the accused. For a second if we assume that such a factor occurred with the poor child … I need to know at such a young age will the infant bear in mind the particular person’s identify & recognise him. It’s unhappy for this little lady for the sort of dad and mom she’s been blessed with I solely need to ship love her manner.”

As per Sanjaykumar Patil, DCP, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) Commmissionerate, the alleged incident passed off on the movie set of Vasai, the place Pearl was capturing in October 2019. The sufferer and her mom, who is additionally a TV actor, had been on the set of the movie. The minor’s mom realized in regards to the incident after the kid complained of stomach ache. Her father, who had labored with Puri, filed a grievance on the Versova police station. The case was transferred to Waliv police and after the investigation, it was discovered that Puri had a task to play within the incident. He was then known as to Waliv police station on Friday and was arrested.