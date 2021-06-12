Divya Khosla Kumar supports Pearl V Puri, Nia Sharma-Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s fight and patch-up and more



Hola of us, one other week has come to an finish. We’re virtually to the mid of June and nonetheless questioning the place all of the half of the 12 months glided by. Anyway, it is time for a weekly recap of TV newsmakers of the week. From Pearl V Puri getting assist from the who’s who of B-town and telly city within the alleged rape case to Nisha Rawal’s outdated reel video with Kara Mehra going viral and more, meet the TV newsmakers of the week right here: Additionally Learn – Indian Idol 12: Abhijeet Bhattacharjee reacts to Amit Kumar controversy; says, ‘It was blown out of proportion’

Huge B’s granddaughter Navya is a fan of Sawai Bhatt

For individuals who didn’t know, Navya Naveli Nanda is a fan of Indian Idol 12, it now. The younger entrepreneur prolonged her assist to certainly one of her favorite contestants, Sawai Bhatt. Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter took to her Instagram deal with and shared an image of Sawai from the earlier episodes of Indian Idol 12. Sawai was going to carry out on Udd Jaa Kale Kawa with Udit Narayan. Additionally Learn – Indian Idol 12: Sayali Kamble, Arunita Kanjilal and more contestants created magic with Udit Narayan and Abhijeet Bhattacharjee – examine the 5 greatest moments

Parth Samthaan to take part in Bigg Boss 15?

Bigg Boss will quickly provide you with one other season and as of late there have been varied speculative experiences doing the rounds of the web stating so and so celeb can be coming into the home. And this time, it was none aside from, TV business’s good-looking hunk, Parth Samthaan. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor denied collaborating in Bigg Boss 15 and put the rumours to relaxation in an AskMeAnything session on Instagram.

Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya actor Ankit Gera ties knot

Ankit Gera secretly tied the knot with an NRI, Rashi Puri. In an interview, he revealed that it was an organized marriage and a perfect time to quiet down for him. In the identical interview, he additionally revealed that Raashi doesn’t care about his previous and believes in dwelling within the current.

Final Friday (4th June) Naagin 3 actor Pearl V Puri was booked for allegedly raping a minor on the units of his TV present, Bepanah Pyar. Quite a lot of associates and colleagues of Pearl V Puri have come out in assist of the actor. And now, even Bollywood movie producer and actress, Divya Khosla Kumar has prolonged her assist and revealed some particulars of his case. Divya additionally requested for the arrest of the dad and mom of the minor, demanding an inquiry as effectively.

Mohit Raina information FIR in opposition to Telugu actress Sara Sharma

Mohit Raina filed a case in opposition to Telugu actress Sara Sharma and three of her associates, Parveen Sharma, Ashiv Sharma and Mithilesh Tiwari for extortion. Sara and her associates performed a marketing campaign on social media claiming that the Devon Ke Dev Mahadev actor was having suicidal ideas. Mohit and his household denied the rumours and additionally filed a swimsuit and an FIR in opposition to the three of them.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee had tweeted out asking folks to be slightly delicate in the direction of the 7-year-old woman who’s a minor from Pearl V Puri’s rape case. She known as out individuals who have been supporting Pearl and abusing the little woman with out giving a thought. She requested folks to do a candle march as a substitute to indicate assist. Nia Sharma slammed her reminding her that we’re nonetheless in the midst of the pandemic. Moreover, she additionally known as out her dance reel movies. Devoleena had hit again at her. Later, after speaking to her mom, brother and Ravi, Nia apologized to Devoleena and patched up.

Sanaya Irani shared a heartfelt put up on her Instagram deal with and thanked the director, casting director and the entire solid and crew of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon because the present marked a decade of its premiere. She additionally thanked the viewers for showering the present and Arnav and Khushi with a lot love. Have a dekko at her put up right here:

Aniruddh Dave shares his well being replace

Tv actor Aniruddh Dave shares his well being replace after combating out the coronavirus. He’s in Lucknow nonetheless on oxygen assist however on his strategy to restoration. Expressing his gratitude and giving and replace, Aniruddh tweeted out, “And the battle is On this thirty sixth day.oxygen is on.However ya On the street to restoration of lungs.Dr.goenka stated dont discuss a lot bt could do reply n will be in contact with family members,could watch movies reveals,new life,like a brand new born wl apply strolling now,selfie toh banti hai #gratitude u all.”

And the battle is On this thirty sixth day.oxygen is on.However ya On the street to restoration of lungs.Dr.goenka stated dont discuss a lot bt could do reply n will be in contact with family members,could watch movies reveals,new life,like a brand new born wl apply strolling now,selfie toh banti hai #gratitude ? u all pic.twitter.com/odvYa8tTow — ANIRUDH DAVE (@aniruddh_dave) June 6, 2021

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal’s outdated video resurfaces

A video from Nisha Rawal’s Instagram deal with resurfaced and went viral on the gram after her relationship with Karan Mehra went kaput about two weeks in the past. Within the video, we see Nisha asking Karan to shoot a {couples} video together with her, nonetheless, the latter appears disinterested in the identical. Moreover, within the video, Nisha is seen saying that Karan beats her up day by day whereas the latter calls her the most important burden of his life. Nisha had revealed that she tried to fix issues between them however to no avail.

Abhijeet Bhattacharjee lashes out at Indian Idol 12 judges

In his current interview, well-liked singer Abhijeet Bhattacharjee lashed out on the Indian Idol judges calling them ‘inexperienced and ‘self-centred’. He revealed that he didn’t seem on Indian Idol 12 as a result of he didn’t need to share the stage with sure folks.

Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma had been like a laughter-bomb once they labored collectively. Whereas they individually are greatest too, followers miss them working collectively after their ugly spat. And lately, Sunil revealed that whereas there have been no plans as of now, he would certainly contemplate it sooner or later.

Is Sidharth Shukla single?

In an interview with ETimes, Sidharth was requested whether or not he’s single or taken. The Damaged However Stunning 3 actor had a witty response for this as effectively. He stated, “I might say, hold guessing (smiles!). I’m single if you need me to be and taken in case you need so!”

Sidharth Shukla is the Most Fascinating Man on TV

The Bigg Boss 13 winner grabbed the highest spot for the Most Fascinating Man for the second time within the row. He beat celebs comparable to Parth Samthaan, Aly Goni, Asim Riaz, Sharad Malhotra, Mohsin Khan, Shivin Narang, Shaheer Sheikh, Varun Sood, Neil Bhatt, Rahul Vaidya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Abhinav Shukla and others.

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the newest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Internet-Sequence.

Click on to hitch us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Additionally comply with us on Fb Messenger for contemporary updates.



