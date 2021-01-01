Divya Neha Bhasin fights over torn underwear: Bigg Boss OT Divya Agarwal Neha Bhasin fights over dirty unwashed underwear The former is called disgusting

The latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ was a blast. On the one hand, where Big Boss ended all connections, on the other hand, family members also showed their true colors while playing solo. There was only a dirty fight between Neha Bhasin and Divya Agarwal. The fight also took place on a dirty underwear, which surprised even Gauhar Khan. In this fight, Gauhar took the side of Neha Bhasin and got angry at Divya.

Gauhar Khan, a fan of ‘Bigg Boss’ and a regular follower of her, wrote on Twitter,’ It’s wrong to leave dirty underwear for the first time. But being a girl yourself, how can you make it so embarrassing for another girl? You were ashamed to call that girl ‘cheap’, in front of people.



Read: Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty scared after watching Divya’s game, says Rakesh Bapatla

The real Divya Agarwal and Shamita Shetty were in the bathroom area. There was a dirty underwear lying near the wash basin in front. Seeing that, Divya asked Shamita who she belongs to. Shamita then calls Moose Jattana and asks her. Seeing the smile, she says that Akshara Singh and Neha Bhasin wear the brand she belongs to. Just then Neha Bhasin came there and said that it was her underwear and she forgot to take it. Neha apologizes and says she kept it for washing.



Read: Bigg Boss OTT: Family members hate each other as soon as connection is broken, these contestants were nominated



But Divya calls Neha ‘shameful’ on the matter. On hearing this, Neha got angry and said, ‘I don’t want your extra opinion on everything. It’s disgusting to have you at home. A lot is happening. I put it here to wash. You are a very bad woman. I even apologized for that, so why are you making an issue about it? This is a small thing, not a big thing. ‘

Divya Agarwal further tells Neha that she is always barking and this is her job. Neha Bhasin was very saddened by this whole incident. Neha’s connection symbol Sahajpal also tells Divya a lot about the matter. This is not the first time Divya and Neha have had such a quarrel. The two have clashed several times before.