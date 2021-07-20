Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya got scars from the face given by Crocodile in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 | KKK11: Divyanka Tripathi became a victim of crocodile, shared the picture of the wound with the fans

New Delhi: The shooting of reality TV show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’ has been completed but the audience will have to wait for what action happened in the show. Because who became the winner and whether there was some drama and action in the show, only episode by episode will be known to the audience. However, the contestants of the show are also slowly going on opening the layers of the show.

Crocodile attack on Divyanka

Contestant of the show Divyanka Tripathi recently shared a picture of herself on Instagram account, in which scars are visible on her face and wrist. Obviously, the first question that must have come in your mind is how Divyanka Tripathi would have got this injury? So let us tell you what is the whole matter.

This thing written in the comment box

Actually Divyanka Tripathi got this injury during a stunt in the reality TV show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’. Divyanka Tripathi has also told about this in her social media post. The actress wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, ‘I love nature so much that I do not use crocodile leather. Instead, I carry the impression of the crocodile’s tooth on my chin and its claw mark on my wrist.

Fans tied bridges of praise

Divyanka Tripathi captioned the picture with the hashtag #KhatronKeKhiladi11 #FearFactor #FirstStunt #MedalOfTheDay #CrocodileMarks. That is, Divyanka Tripathi has suffered this injury in her first stunt. Many people have liked and shared this post of his. At the same time, in the comment box, people have praised the bravery of Divyanka Tripathi.

