Divyanka Tripathi: Khatroon K Khiladi 11 Rahul Vaidya walked out of the show avoiding this task

Khatroon Ke Khiladi Season 11 ‘Khatroon Ke Khiladi’ is in full swing in Season 11. The first 5 finalists of the show will be selected soon. Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, Rahul Vaidya, Vishal Aditya Singh and Divyanka Tripathi are the rest of the show so far. All of these top 5 contestants have excelled so far in the show. Meanwhile, Rahul Vaidya has dropped out of the show. In fact, Rahul Vaidya wanted to do something to get into the finals but he could not do it. He then walked out of the show.

Rahul Vaidya could not do this



In last Friday’s episode, Rohit Shetty told the contestants that only the top 5 contestants could make it to the finals. Meanwhile, in the final round of the task given in the final round, Rahul Vaidya canceled his task. In fact, the job was first given to Vishal Aditya Singh, Varun Sood and Rahul Vaidya. In this work, he had to carry a flag hanging on a pole hanging in the air, then he had to go to the end and jump from there. Vishal Aditya Singh and later Varun completed the task, but Rahul could not complete the task.

When Rahul was asked about not completing the task, he said that he had back pain which prevented him from completing the task. After that, she faced Shweta Tiwari in the elimination round. Rahul lost to Shweta in this round too, after which Rahul had to say goodbye to the show. Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh and Divyanka Tripathi are now on the show. Specially, in today’s episode, the winner of the show’s ‘Khatroon Ke Khiladi’ season 11 will be announced.