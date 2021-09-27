Divyanka Tripathi Real KKK 11 Winner: Arjun Bijlani Reacts to Khatroon K Khiladi 11 Divyanka Tripathi’s fans are angry and disappointed Angry fans questioned Arjun Bijlani’s victory

Actor Arjun Bijlani has emerged the winner of ‘Khatroon Ke Khiladi 11’. While fans of the actor are celebrating the victory, fans of Divyanka Tripathi are angry. He believes that Divyanka Tripathi deserves more victory than Arjun Bijlani and should win the trophy.

Let’s surprise everyone with the stunt stunts that Divyanka Tripathi did in ‘Khatroon Ke Khiladi 11’. She was giving tough competition to other competitors in almost every stunt. Seeing Divyanka’s courage during a task, Rohit Shetty gave her the title ‘Magar Rani’, while in the last race, the actress gave a bitter fight to Arjun Bijlani.



Read: KKK 11: Arjun Bijlani responds to questions on victory – He who doesn’t win thinks so



In fact, Arjun Bijlani had clashed with Divyanka Tripathi and Vishal Aditya Singh in the final stunt of ‘Khatroon Ke Khiladi 11’. Leaving the giant stunt, Divyanka and Arjun complete it. The time difference between the stunts performed by the two was only 20 seconds. With a difference of 20 seconds, Arjun Bijlani became the winner of ‘Khatroon Ke Khiladi 11’, while Divyanka became the first runner-up.

Fans of Arjun Bijlani are celebrating the victory, while fans of Divyanka Tripathi are angry. Some people are calling Arjun Bijlani’s victory ‘certain’, while Arjun Bijlani is being called ‘inappropriate’. Fans of the actress are trending ‘Real winner Divyanka’ on Twitter. View tweets here:

Read: KKK 11 winners: ‘Khatroon Ke Khiladi 11’ winner Arjun Bijlani defeats Divyanka Tripathi



This was stated by Arjun Bijlani on the question of victory

At the same time, in an exclusive interview with Navbharat Times, Arjun Bijlani, when asked about the questions raised on the victory, said, ‘It’s all nonsense. For those who don’t win, everything looks like that and it happens every season. Rohit Sir also said that this happens every season, because when you are in a competition and there is an urge to win, such thoughts come. But don’t think for yourself, when everyone is doing stunts, work is done in front of everyone, everyone’s timing is in front. Now if one draws four flags, at least six can be displayed. That too in some stunts, someone must have thought there was bias, a little bit like that happens in every stunt.

Arjun Bijlani further said, ‘Now the finale is a stunt, everyone knows I did it more quickly. It’s not about whether it’s bias or whether I want to win. That was not the case. Everyone knew I did it quickly, you can ask anyone. It depends a bit on the number of votes someone wins.