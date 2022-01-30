Divyanka Tripathi told the story director had put such a condition for the role in the film

Actress Divyanka Tripathi always remains in discussions on social media. Once she has remained in the headlines. In fact, he recently gave an interview, in which he recalled the incident of facing the casting couch during his career. He told in this interview that when he entered the industry, he was very naive. He had to rely only on his own sense of right and wrong at that time, which he attributed to his parents and sister.

Divyanka recalled her career struggles and spoke about her experiences. During a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, she said that she was missing out on her career and was asked to sleep with a director. He said ‘You charge. You finish a show, and then your struggle starts all over again’.

The actress further said, ‘There was a time when I did not have money. I was under a lot of pressure to pay my bills, EMIs. Then I got an offer that ‘You have to stick with this director and after that you will get a big break’. Those people have told you in such a way that this is the only thing that can make your life’.

Divyanka says to today’s new actors ‘People who make such offers tempt you by saying that everyone else is doing the same. This was before the #MeToo movement. Sometimes they even threaten to destroy your career if you don’t listen to them. At the same time, she further said that ‘she had full faith that she would be successful on the strength of her career alone’.

Meanwhile, Divyanka Tripathi also spoke about a production assistant who spread fake news about her when she rejected his advances.

Let us tell you, Divyanka Tripathi is known for TV shows like ‘Banu Main Teri Dulhan’ and ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’. With this, he was recently seen in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’.