Diwali Celebration 2021 Kangana Ranaut Kareena Kapoor Kajol Janhvi Kapoor Karisma Kapoor Bollywood Stars Diwali Celebration Photos

Diwali Celebration 2021

There was a lot of buzz among Bollywood actors regarding Diwali. While Kangana Ranaut worshiped in the office, Sonam Kapoor made laddus on the occasion.

The festival of Diwali is being celebrated with great pomp across the country. The festival of Diwali is celebrated every year on the new moon day of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month. Diwali is considered to mark the victory of good over evil. Excitement was also seen among Bollywood stars regarding this special occasion of Diwali. While Kangana Ranaut and Soha Ali Khan celebrated Diwali with family worship, Sonam Kapoor also made laddus on this special occasion.

Pictures and videos related to Diwali celebrations of Bollywood stars are also becoming fiercely viral on social media. Kangana Ranaut shared Diwali pictures from her Instagram account and wrote, “There is no excitement like Diwali. Morning worship in the office. Mahara’s first production ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ is going to start next week. We wish you all a very Happy Diwali.”

Bollywood’s famous actress Sonam Kapoor also made laddus on this special occasion. He also shared a video related to it on Instagram, which grabbed a lot of attention from the people.

Sharing her video, Sonam Kapoor wrote, “Light of the lamp removes every darkness and brings light of happiness. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali, be happy, live happily. Wishing you a very Happy Diwali.”

Kajol and Ajay Devgan also celebrated Diwali with family. However, his daughter Nyasa was not present with him on this special occasion. Kajol also shared photos related to Diwali celebrations on Instagram, in which she appeared with Ajay Devgan and son Yug.

Sharing her photo, Kajol wrote, “Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali. I am missing my daughter a lot today.” Janhvi Kapoor also appeared with her family on this special occasion of Diwali.

Some pictures related to Jhanvi Kapoor’s Diwali celebrations also went viral on social media, in which she was seen in a South Indian look with her sister Khushi. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor was also seen celebrating Diwali with family.

The actress also shared a photo related to it on Instagram, in which she appeared with Saif and her two children.

Sharing the photo related to Diwali celebrations, Kareena Kapoor wrote, “There is only one who can distract my attention by posing. Happy Diwali my Insta fam, lots of love to all of you.”

Apart from Kareena Kapoor, her sister Karisma Kapoor also shared photos related to Diwali celebrations on Instagram, in which she was seen posing with her younger sister.