Diwali gift to the government employees of this state, DA increased by 31 percent – 7th Pay Commission Diwali Gift For Bihar State Employees DA hike of 31 percent5

Diwali gift to the government employees of this state, DA increased by 31 percent – 7th Pay Commission Diwali Gift For Bihar State Employees DA hike of 31 percent

On the occasion of Diwali, the state government has increased the dearness allowance of central employees on the lines of the central government. This decision will benefit 3.67 lakh employees and four lakh pensioners.

The government has given a big gift to the state employees on Diwali. Now the DA of the employees has been increased by three percent to 31 percent. Earlier, DA was given to the state employees up to 28 percent. This decision of the Bihar government was taken during the cabinet meeting on Wednesday. Pension workers will also get the benefit of this decision of the Nitish government.

Many proposals were agreed upon during the cabinet meeting of the Nitish government.

Apart from increasing dearness allowance, it was agreed to give five thousand crore rupees for the purchase of paddy. At the same time, it has been agreed to give 200 acres of land to the Central Government for Darbhanga AIIMS. Giving information, Additional Chief Secretary, Cabinet Department, Sanjay Kumar said that 23 proposals of the cabinet have been agreed.

Center had first announced to increase DA

In July, the central government had announced to increase the DA of central employees. After the approval of the Union Cabinet, it was decided to increase the Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief (DR) rate for Central Government employees and pensioners. After this decision of the central government, many states including the Bihar government have decided to increase the dearness allowance.

Explain that due to the Kovid epidemic, the increase in DA and HRD of employees was banned. Which was earlier increased to 28 percent and now it has been increased to 31 percent. After this increase of Bihar government, increase is expected in other states also.