Diwali Holiday 2021: All schools in Maharashtra closed till November 10, find out if there will be online classes during Diwali holidays? – Diwali holiday 2021, all schools in Maharashtra closed till November 10

Diwali Holiday 2021: Schools in Maharashtra are closed for two weeks from October 28, 2021. The state education department has declared Diwali holidays till November 10 for all schools up to 12th standard. Also there will be no online classes for students during this period. State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Thursday declared a two-week Diwali holiday. There will be Diwali holidays from October 28 to November 10.



The Maharashtra government has recently started offline classes up to 12th standard in schools after March 2020. Offline classes were started in the school for students of class 5th to 12th in rural areas and 8th to 12th class in urban areas. However, due to corona virus (COVID 19), schools in class 1 to 4 in rural areas and classes 1 to 7 in urban areas are currently closed. These students start online classes.

Varsha Gaikwad said the decision to resume was taken after discussions with health officials and the state’s Kovid-19 task force. He said, “The school education department has given the authority to the district collector to implement the decision according to the local conditions. Each school will have to hold a parent-teacher meeting and inform the parents about the precautions and immediate measures to be taken by the school administration.

Apart from Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh and other states have also declared Diwali holidays. Offline classes for all classes are expected to resume after Diwali. However, this is an estimate and no official statement has been issued by the state government yet. The government had allowed local self-government bodies to implement the decision to resume offline classes as per the conditions of Kovid-19.

