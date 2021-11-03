Diwali: Kejriwal government is building Ayodhya like Ram temple in Delhi with government money, there will be no public entry; The structure will be demolished after the worship

Abhinay Harigovind

This time in Diwali, the Delhi government is going to build a temporary Ram temple near Tyagaraja Stayam in the capital. It will be made of thermocol and its height will be about 50 feet. The width of this temple with saffron-coloured roof will be close to 110 feet. This structure will be similar to that of the Ram temple to be built in Ayodhya. Puja will be performed inside this structure on the day of Diwali and then it will be demolished after the program.

The program ‘Delhi Ki Diwali’ will have a program of worship, light show and dance. This will include the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and ministers of the Delhi government. According to officials, the MLA and his family will also be able to participate in this program. However, there will be no entry for the general public.

The post Diwali: Kejriwal government is building Ayodhya like Ram temple in Delhi with government money, there will be no public entry; The structure will be demolished after the puja appeared first on Jansatta.

#Diwali #Kejriwal #government #building #Ayodhya #Ram #temple #Delhi #government #money #public #entry #structure #demolished #worship