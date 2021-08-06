Dixie Fire in California Grows to Largest Blaze in U.S.

The Bootleg Fire in Oregon was previously the largest wildfire in the country this year, at 413,765 acres. This fire is 87 percent contained.

Experts say the Dixie Fire’s dramatic growth is part of a trend of rapidly expanding fires fueled by severe drought conditions, driven in part by a warming climate.

“The number of fires has not increased, but the number of areas burned since the 1980s in California has doubled – more than doubled,” said Robert Field, a researcher at Columbia University and the Goddard Institute for Space Studies from NASA.

The fire season has also started earlier in recent years. The Dixie fire started on July 13, about two weeks before the state typically experienced its most intense fires.