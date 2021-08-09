Dixie Fire In California Is Felt Outside of State’s Borders

Smoke from wildfires in western Canada, Oregon and California has stained the skies and polluted the air as far as Iowa, Minnesota and even New York City. Recent research suggests that smoke may actually become more toxic as it ages, undergoes chemical changes, and blows across the country, reacting with sunlight and other molecules floating in the air. Over time, smoke can form reactive compounds that can be particularly harmful to the body when inhaled.

“It gets worse with age,” said Mary Prunicki, director of air pollution and health research at Stanford University’s Sean N. Parker Center for Asthma and Allergy Research.

Air quality deteriorated so badly last week in Utah that several schools have decided to cancel sports and outdoor activities. Provo high school canceled a game on Friday night. Summer camps in Washington state have been suspended or canceled.

Twenty-seven days after ignition, the Dixie Fire has still not claimed any lives, although three firefighters have been injured and 433 homes and businesses have been destroyed. What sets the Dixie Fire apart from mega-fires of previous years is the vast area it ravaged in the mountains northeast of the state capital, Sacramento. With 489,287 acres burned, the fire is still only 21% contained.