Diya Aur Baati Hum Fame Deepika Singh Responds To Trolls On Dancing Amid Cyclone Video





Mumbai: Days after tv actor Deepika Singh was trolled for posting a dancing video amid cyclone Tauktae, she has now hit again saying that it’s all about perspective. Deepika, who had earlier shared a video during which she may very well be seen dancing amid rainfall and fallen timber brought on by the cyclone Tauktae, was slammed as ‘insensitive’. Nonetheless, she has now responded to this criticism claiming that she was disturbed and subsequently she danced. Additionally Learn – ‘Bimar Ho Jaogi’: Netizens Slam Diya Aur Bati Hum Actor Deepika Singh For Dancing in Rain Amid Cyclone Tauktae

In an interview with ETimes, Deepika responded to those trolls saying that even she suffered losses as a result of cyclone. She additionally added that she danced for as she was disturbed and needed to make herself really feel completely happy. ”I, too, have suffered losses as a consequence of Cyclone Tauktae, I stay on the bottom flooring, components of my home had been puddled with rainwater however I didn’t put up movies of it on social media as a result of already there’s sufficient negativity and disturbance in individuals’s lives. We had been simply praying to remain secure and I used to be scared that my dancing room would shatter. Think about, what a scare we should have gone via, I even have small children at house. Resulting from some causes, I used to be disturbed and subsequently, I simply danced my coronary heart out for a couple of minutes, and I felt good as a result of it really works as a remedy for me. It’s all in regards to the perspective in direction of the state of affairs and life,” she stated. Additionally Learn – Anas Rashid Welcomes His Child Boy Khabib Anas Rashid Into The World, Shares Lovable Pics of Little Munchkin

Deepika additionally talked about that she had plated that tree 5 years again and that it fell on her automobile throughout the cyclone. Fortunately, the automobile was not broken a lot.

Deepika received immensely well-known after she made her debut with Diya Aur Baati Hum as Sandhya Kothari in 2011. She received married to the present’s director in 2014 and was then blessed with a child boy in Might 2017.