Dizo Watch 2 Watch Pro launches on September 15: Price revealed before launch! The Dizo Watch 2 and Dizo Watch Pro are set to launch on September 15th

Dizo launched its first smartwatch Dizo Watch in India last month. Now a new report has surfaced that the company will unveil the Dizo Watch 2 and Watch Pro in the country on September 15th. A landing page for the upcoming Dizo smartwatch has been created on the e-commerce website Flipkart.

The landing page on Flipkart has revealed that the Dizo Watch 2 will have a 1.69-inch bright touchscreen display. Dizo claims that this will be the largest display watch in its price segment.

The square-shaped smartwatch features over 100 watches for customization. It will have a metallic frame which has 5ATM water resistance. The watch will also provide health and fitness monitoring features such as heart rate tracker, SPO2 sensor.

The special thing is that Dizo Watch 2 is listed on Flipkart. The list shows that it will have 600nits brightness, 260mAh battery. The company says that the battery will last for 10 days on a single charge. The watch supports sleep tracking, menstrual tracking and 15 outdoor and indoor sports modes. The Dizo Watch 2 does not appear to have a GPS chip.

The Dizo Watch 2 is priced at Rs 3,999. However, the company will get the right information about the price only in the official program. The watch will be available in many colors like Classic Black, Golden Pink, Ivory White and Silver Gray.

Speaking of the Dizo Watch Pro, it is only revealed from a microsite built on Flipkart that it will have a square shape display. Built-in GPS and GLONASS will also be provided for location tracking in this watch. Currently, there is no information about the remaining features of the watch. It is revealed from the listing of Dizo Watch 2 that the company will soon announce the Dizo app for health and fitness tracking.