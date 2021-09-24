DJI Mavic 3 Pro leaked with two cameras, 46 minutes of flights and a Four Thirds sensor

DJI is about to lift the aerial photography world once again – by offering a drone with vastly superior battery life and two cameras instead of one. DroneDJ and leaker jasper allens Both are independently reporting that the Mavic 3 Pro is genuine, coming this November, and it looks like it will replace the three-year-old Mavic 2 Pro and even the one introduced earlier this year. The Mavic Air 2S will have some significant improvements.

While DJI’s standard-sized drones typically top out in the air for just half an hour before needing a battery swap or recharge, DroneDJNow we are looking at up to 46 minutes of flight time, says the source. And that’s despite the additional hardware on board: a whole second camera (with its own sensor and lens) so you can have telephoto and wide angle capabilities in a single drone.

“Double the Fun” is reportedly DJI’s tagline

In 2018, you had to choose between the Mavic 2 Pro with its 1-inch sensor and adjustable aperture, or the Mavic 2 Zoom with 24mm-48mm telephoto lens, but the Mavic 3 Pro will obviously have the best of both worlds. First, it’s got a even bigger four thirds sensor on the back of its 24mm f/2.8-f/11 camera, and another, telephoto lens in front of its new 1/2” secondary sensor that extends to 160mm for a 15-degree field of view. (The telephoto lens doesn’t zoom in and out on its own, but if you switch between the two cameras we’re talking about effectively a 6x zoom.)

Sensors are 20-megapixel and 12-megapixel, respectively, if you’re talking steady, and offer 5.2K video.

Drone sounds too Can charge directly with USB-C cable, like DJI’s mini drone, instead of taking the battery out first. Weight-wise, we’re apparently only seeing a slight increase from 907g (Mavic 2 Pro) to 920g for the new Mavic 3 model.

Yes, the models, because like 2018’s Mavic 2 Pro and Mavic 2 Zoom, it appears there will be two of them again – a Mavic 3 currently known as the Mavic 3 Pro, and a “Cine” model. Which will reportedly feature a built-in SSD and both a “1Gbps lightspeed data cable” (presumably to get that footage off the internal drive) and a new version of DJI’s Smart Controller (the one with the integrated screen) with the upgraded OcuSync. Comes with video transmission. For 15km (over 9 miles) of maximum range – up to 10km on the Mavic 2 Pro and 12km on the Air 2S.

Both sources say the Mavic 3 Pro should start at $1,600, the same price as the Mavic 2 Pro today, but the Cine package could easily cost $1,000. Today, the current DJI Smart Controller costs $750.

Elance says these drones are coming on November 15.