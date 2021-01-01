Djokovic Wimbledon 2020: Watch Novak Djokovic’s victory over Denis Shapolov in Wimbledon semifinals, watch the 20th Grand Slam title

Highlights Novak Djokovic defeated Denis Shapavlov 7-6, 7-5, 7-5 in the semifinals.

Djokovic will play his 7th Wimbledon final on Sunday

Djokovic has won the Wimbledon Trophy 5 times

New Delhi

Former world number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia maintained his form in the final of the third Wimbledon Grand Slam. Djokovic will face Italy’s Matteo Beretini in Sunday’s title fight.

Djokovic sealed his 7th (3) 7-5 7-5 victory over Canadian Denis Shapavlov in the second semifinal of the men’s singles late on Friday night, sealing his 7th Grand Slam final ticket.

Djokovic, 34, initially faced some difficulties in front of 22-year-old Shapavlov, but the Serbian then took advantage of his experience to win the match.

Top-seeded Djokovic advanced to the 41st semifinal of his Grand Slam career. Djokovic has won Wimbledon five times. Currently, his eye is on the 20th Grand Slam title of Swiss legend Roger Federer and Spanish star Rafael Nadal.



Beretini reached the final by defeating Harkaz

Matteo Beretini excelled with his strong serve and a powerful forehand to beat Hubert Harkaz and reach the final. Seventh-seeded Italy’s Beretini made 22 aces and posted 60 winners. He defeated 14th seed and Roger Federer 6-3, 6-0, 6-7 (3), 6-4 in the semifinals.

For the first time in 45 years, an Italian player has reached the final of a Grand Slam tournament. Sunday in London has become a special day for Italy, with Beretini reaching the final. Following the Wimbledon final, Italy will face England in the final of the European Football Championship at Wembley Stadium.

Adriano Pennetta was the last Italian player to reach the Grand Slam final before Beretini. He reached the final of the French Open in 1976. Beretini, 25, had previously reached the semifinals of the US Open in 2019 but failed to make progress beyond that. He has extended his winning campaign to 11 matches on the grass court. She won the Queen’s Club title last month.