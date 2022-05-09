DJ’s journey from Achilles surgery to ‘dagger’ King



When Dejan Vasiljevic felt a kick at his heel and looked back to see nothing but open court, he knew his rookie season with the Sydney Kings was over.

“I thought Bryce [Cotton] was behind me and tripped me, but when you look back and no one’s there, you know it’s your Achilles,” he recalls.

Exactly one year and one month after rupturing his Achilles tendon in that loss to Perth, “DJ” delivered the critical blow to the Tasmania JackJumpers’ hopes of levelling the NBL grand final series.

Vasiljevic found the basket from well outside the three-point line to put the Kings four points up with eight seconds on the clock, sealing their second win in the best-of-five series and the chance to claim their first title since 2005 at the Qudos Bank Arena on Wednesday night.