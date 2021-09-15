DM Lucknow: Dengue is on the rise in Lucknow: Dengue patients on the rise in Lucknow

Highlights Like other districts in UP, Lucknow is witnessing an increase in dengue cases.

The officers held a meeting and the DM gave instructions

Said- All patients should be ensured to provide the highest level of treatment

Hemendra Tripathi, Lucknow

Like other districts, Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, is witnessing a sharp rise in dengue cases. In such a situation, the district administration of the capital has become fully active. On Tuesday, the district magistrate of Lucknow issued the necessary guidelines during a meeting with health and other concerned departmental officials. He said the reality of ongoing dengue treatment in hospitals should be investigated by forming a team.

During the meeting, the District Magistrate of Lucknow directed the Chief Medical Officer that all the hospitals should ensure the admission of patients in compliance with the standard protocol. It also directed to start blood unit transmission in all CHCs in the city as soon as possible. No negligence will be tolerated in the treatment of dengue sufferers, he said. Ensure that maximum treatment is available to all patients.

Instructions for daily issuance of official bulletin related to dengue

District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said that daily dengue numbers should be updated and dengue related news should be tracked on a daily basis so that no false or misleading news reaches the people. The District Magistrate directed the Chief Medical Officer to issue an official bulletin on a daily basis so that proper news could reach the residents of Lucknow. He also directed that an aggressive awareness campaign should be launched.