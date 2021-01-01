DM Suhas LY to play for gold: Gautam Budh Nagar DM Suhas ly reaches badminton final; Suhas will play for gold at the Tokyo Paralympics; DM Suhas LY reaches final: Noida DM Suhas LY makes history in Tokyo, will now bet on gold medal

Indian para-badminton player and Gautam Buddha Nagar DM Suhas LY has made history at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. In the men’s LS4 singles, he reached the final by defeating Indonesia’s Setivan Freddy 21-19, 21-15 in straight sets. He is the first official in the country to win a medal in the Paralympics.

In the SL4 category, Suhas will face France’s top seed Lucas Mazur. Apart from Suhas, defending champion Pramod Bhagat also reached the final, though Manoj Sarkar and Tarun Dhillon lost in the semi-finals.



Gold was also expected from Bhagat

Bhagat, 33, defeated world number one and Asian champion Desuke Fujihara of Japan 21-11, 21-16 in 36 minutes in the SL3 class. Badminton is being played at the Paralympics for the first time this year, so Bhagat is the first to reach a gold medal match.

Became Indian. He will face Britain’s Daniel Bethel.

Second seed Krishna Nagar also made it to the finals. The city defeated Christine Combs of Britain 21-10, 21-11 in the semifinals of the SH6 class. He will now face Chu Man Kei of Hong Kong.

Dhillon will fight for the bronze medal

Mazur defeated second seeded Indian Dhillon 21-16, 16-21, 21-18 in a close match. Hisar’s 27-year-old Dhillon will face Setiwan for the bronze medal. Second seed Bethel defeated Manoj 21-8, 21-10. Manoj will now play Fujihara for the bronze medal. Half of the court is used in this classification, so Bhagat and Fujihara laid the long rail. Initially, Bhagat was trailing 2-4 but took an 11-8 lead till the break.

After that, maintaining this momentum, won the first game with six points in a row. In the second game, he gave the opponent no chance. Bhagat and Palak Kohli will also play in the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 semifinals. After the match, Bhagat said, ‘It was a good match. He inspired me to take some good shots. I am happy to have reached the finals but the work is not done yet.

At the age of five, his left leg was deformed by polio. He has won 45 international medals at the World Championships, including four golds. He has won two gold and one silver in the last eight years at the BWF World Championships. He won silver and bronze at the 2018 Para Asian Games.



Sahas has many medals to his name

He is the first official in the country to have the opportunity to participate in the Paralympics. Suhas has previously won a bronze medal at the Uganda Para Badminton Championships and a men’s singles title at the Turkey International Badminton Championships.

The world number three shuttler Sahoos has also won medals in many other international competitions. He was part of the men’s team that won a bronze medal at the Jakarta Para Asian Games-2018. She was runner-up at the 2017 Japan Open Para Badminton Championships in Tokyo, while the doubles won a bronze medal in the SL-4 event.