Dmitry Bivol earns stunning upset over Canelo Alvarez, the second loss of his career



Dmitry Bevol has suffered a stunning defeat against Canelo Alvarez in their light heavyweight title fight in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Bevel held his WBA light heavyweight belt in unanimous decision after all three judges scored in his favor at T-Mobile Arena 115-113.

Bevol, Kyrgyzstan, are unbeaten when Mexico’s Alvarez suffered just the second defeat of his career. Alvarez previously lost to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2013.

“I’m glad I proved myself today. I’m the best in my department, and I keep this belt,” Bevel said after the bout via Sky Sports. “He’s a great champion. I respect him and all his team.”

Bevel, who received a kiss while entering the ring, won despite the support of Alvarez’s crowd, which included a mariachi band and fireworks at the entrance.

“It doesn’t matter to me, first or second. I just wanted this fight,” Bevel said. “He has a voice, I have a voice, it doesn’t matter how he got in. … And when he was in the ring and I heard the crowd, I really enjoyed how the crowd was screaming.”

Bevol was dominant during the bout, connecting 152 punches compared to Alvarez’s 84, landing the least in 12 rounds of combat.

Bevol used his long frame to keep Alvarez in the bay during the match, which was close during the first few rounds.

Bevel apparently took control of the fifth as he got Alvarez on the ropes and punched him several times in the face.

“I knew he had a tough punch, and he would hit me in the body or in my arm,” Bevel said. “I think so [start] Fighting, I can see him; I see what he wants to do. “

Alvarez gained weight to fight Bevol after winning the undisputed Super Middleweight Championship. Alvarez fought light heavyweights once again in his career, winning against Sergei Kovalev in late 2019.

Bevel has won seven of the final eight rounds on a three-judge scorecard. After the fight, Alvarez argued that he had lost at most four or five rounds.

“I certainly did not lose the fight,” Alvarez said through a translator. “I think I was a little tired towards the final round, but I felt better.”

There is a rematch clause in the contract. Alvarez said he wanted to go to Bivol again after the match.

“No problem,” Bevel replied.

The Associated Press contributed to this report