DNA Day 2021: Why do we need to celebrate it?



Renu (identify modified) was experiencing repetitive being pregnant loss. Every time she misplaced a child, a small a part of her died together with the newborn. The emotional toll on her household was starting to inform on her well being and her wellbeing. She determined to search medical assist to discover out what was occurring inside her. She was referred to us at SGPGI, Lucknow for analysis.

After discovering out her case historical past, we determined to get genetic testing executed with MedGenome labs. The outcomes confirmed that Renu was carrying a mutation in her genes which was affecting their fetus. Having came upon the precise reason for the issue, the couple have been counselled and suggested particular screening for his or her subsequent being pregnant.

This targeted screening can considerably improve their possibilities of having a traditional being pregnant. Thanks to genetic testing, this couple and tens of millions like them can now hope for a protected being pregnant and a wholesome child. To know genetic testing, it’s important to perceive the position of DNA and genes play in our physique.

Position of DNA and genes

The DNA sequence of a gene is the code that instructs the cell to make proteins. These proteins in flip have an effect on all bodily features. Any variations within the sequence of DNA can disrupt the protein it encodes and put us at larger threat of buying sure ailments.

All of us inherit two copies of each gene, one from every guardian.

Typically, when two faulty copies of the gene come collectively in a fetus, the bodily perform is disrupted and might lead to the demise, malformation, and psychological disabilities of the unborn child.

DNA Day 2021: Historical past

Yearly, April 25, that is noticed as DNA Day to commemorate the day in 1953 when the paper explaining the construction of DNA was revealed by James Watson and Francis Crick. It additionally celebrates the completion of the Human Genome Mission (HGP) in April 2003.

These two milestones have paved the way in which for the outstanding progress being made on the planet of genetics. One of many main objectives of “DNA Day” is to improve consciousness of the most recent progress within the area of genomics.

At this time, because the world is battling Covid it’s using Subsequent Era Sequencing know-how developed within the aftermath of HGP that has helped us sequence the genetic materials of the virus and develop the RT-PCR checks that we are utilizing for testing and the info that’s utilized in designing the vaccines towards Covid 19.

Why do we need to celebrate it?

Genetic testing has been round for some time however due to the pandemic, it has come to the centre stage of diagnostics. The outcomes from a genetic take a look at can considerably assist docs perceive the reason for illness and to predict a person’s threat of creating sure ailments.

It could inform if one might move the illness to can their youngsters and assist in selecting the most effective therapy that may be tailor-made for a person. The period of routine genetic testing is upon us and the longer term holds the promise of lengthy lifetimes and higher high quality of life.

—Article by Prof. Mandakini Pradhan, HOD, Dept of Maternal and Reproductive Well being, Sanjay Gandhi Submit Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow

READ | Registration hyperlink for Covid-19 vaccine for above 18 from April 28: How to register on Co-WIN Portal, direct hyperlink right here

READ | Twitter seek for Covid: On the lookout for beds, oxygen, ventilator, Remdesivir and Plasma, examine right here

READ | Covid-19: Remdesivir, oxygen cylinders, plasma, beds, meals, all particulars right here