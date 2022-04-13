DNC launches tax day ad buy in key states, claiming a GOP tax plan could ‘raise taxes’



First in Fox: To influence voters ahead of the mid-2022 election, the Democratic National Committee is launching digital advertising in eight key battlefield states, highlighting a GOP tax plan that they say could “raise taxes on half the Americans.”

DNC is launching digital ads in the states aimed at Google search for tax services before April 18th Tax Day.

A DNC official told Gadget Clock that the ads would “remind voters” of a Senate GOP plan in North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Wisconsin, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Nevada, which they say “could halve Americans taxes.”

The plan that the DNC is looking at was initiated by Republican Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., Who chairs the National Republican Senate Committee. The NRSC launched the plan in February, calling it an “11-point plan to rescue America,” which proposed raising income taxes on Americans.

“All Americans have to pay some income tax to get the skin in the game, albeit in small amounts,” Scott wrote in the plan. “Currently, more than half of Americans do not pay any income tax.”

“Republicans have made it clear that if they gain power, they will raise taxes for half of Americans,” DNC spokeswoman Adona Biel told Gadget Clock. “While Mitch McConnell tries to hide his agenda from voters, his party is opening the door to their priorities.”

But Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R.K. Scott, blocked the proposal last month, saying Republicans “would not have a bill as part of our agenda that would raise taxes on half the American people and sunk Social Security and Medicare in five.” Years. “

A senior Republican source told Gadget Clock that “income tax increases are never part of the discussion while Republicans are in office in Washington.”

“Senator Scott’s tax plan does not match any policy or political reality,” the source told Gadget Clock. “He has selfishly tried to involve every Republican with these albatrosses for only one reason: his own political future.”

Meanwhile, according to a DNC official, DNC ads will appear on Google in the states where Americans are searching for their taxes.

The official said the ads would link viewers to a page that would highlight the “impact” that, if Scott’s plan passed, would “fall on people every day.”

“Voters need to know what the Republican leadership will mean for their families, and Democrats will make sure they do,” Biel told Gadget Clock.