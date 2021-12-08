Do Active Shooter Drills Work?
Today, three questions: Do active shooter drills work? What are pediatricians most concerned about right now? And how do teenage girls adapt to their changing bodies?
Do school shooter drills work?
When a gunman opened fire at Oxford High School in Michigan, students and teachers remembered the cooling training they received from their school’s regular active shooter drill.
They closed the doors with desks and chairs. They covered the windows and then quietly stuck in the corner or in the bathroom stall. Some gave themselves temporary weapons, such as scissors and calculators. When a path became clear, they ran.
Some students, such as the Joyeux Times, 16, praised the exercises.
“I think the training is helpful,” she said. “It saved the lives of many students.”
Yet four students died.
My colleague Dana Goldstein addressed the training and questions about it. More than 95 percent of students in American schools practiced such exercises before the epidemic. Most states require security drills. And the school safety industry is a big business.
Jacqueline Shieldcroft, a professor of criminal justice at the State University of New York in Oswego, studies lockdown drills at the school.
Exercises were necessary, she said, because teens “felt more prepared and stronger. Better a poor horse than no horse at all.”
But while doing little to prevent mass shootings, exercises can harm students’ mental health.
“There is no concrete evidence that these exercises help,” said Megan Carroll, research vice president of the Institute for Child Success.
In fact, some critics say that focusing on “tightening” schools can deter strategies that could prevent shootings. Those measures could include stricter gun laws, better risk assessments, and more mental health counseling in schools to help students cope with intense emotions.
“The response was excellent, but four children were killed and several were injured,” said Karen MacDonald, a Michigan lawyer whose office is overseeing the criminal case. “We can’t really train ourselves through this tragedy.”
Here are other updates about the recent school shooting in Michigan:
A 15-year-old sophomore has been charged with one count of terrorism and four counts of first-degree murder, which could carry a life sentence if convicted. McDonald, the plaintiff, said the attack was “completely premeditated.”
The plaintiffs accused his parents of involuntary manslaughter. The parents bought a semi-automatic handgun used by the child as a Christmas gift, the plaintiffs say. Police arrested the parents after a thorough search.
Administrators at Oxford High may also face legal consequences. The school’s actions are under the microscope, which raises questions about the school’s responsibility in this tragedy. (Administrators allowed Sophomore to return to class, the plaintiff said, despite concerns about his behavior.)
How do pediatricians push parents to get vaccinated?
In the weeks since children between the ages of 5 and 11 became eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine, many eager parents took their children for shots. But most of the demand has already been met.
Doctors are now struggling to reach out to hesitant and undecided parents, even though they are trying to treat health problems that went unchecked during the epidemic.
At the Charlotte Community Health Clinic, which serves low-income children in North Carolina, Dr. Anne Stepto tries to approach the fear of vaccines with restraint and understanding.
Her patients – who often have serious medical conditions or live in crowded homes with vulnerable family members – are among the children most in need of shots.
Yet most parents who have brought their children to the hospital over the past month have denied it. Often, parents focus more on treating mental and physical problems that were unchecked for most communicable diseases.
They can be overwhelming.
Immediately after the vaccine became available, Dr. Stepto interacted with patients with a number of health challenges. One girl fell asleep and committed suicide. The second was anemia. Many young children gained weight during the epidemic. And a 10 year old girl was having an asthma attack and she was using her inhaler incorrectly.
During all this time, Dr. Steptoa answers questions about the vaccine, sometimes speaking to families two or three times before they feel ready to vaccinate their children.
“It’s building aircraft in flight,” said Caroline Allison, the clinic’s chief executive, about efforts to vaccinate children. “She may not be anti-vaccine, but ‘What’s practical in my universe?'”
Details: Of the 28 million children between the ages of 5 and 11, only 5 million children – approximately 18 percent – have received at least one dose of the Pfizer-Biotech vaccine.
What else are we reading?
K-12
In a black superintendent Washington State, Speaking during the composite personal and virtual board meeting was interrupted by a loop recording of racial slurs.
Of the Republican Party Texas Local schools are focusing on board elections and other non-partisan local races.
In the School Board Association Georgia The latest spate of splits in the National School Board Association is partly due to a letter sent by the National Board to the Biden administration seeking federal intervention to protect board members and other school officials.
Documentary “Try harder!” Follows the selected five students San Francisco Public high school as they compete to go to the top college.
Six teachers from Babylon High School, above Long Island, He has been placed on leave as an investigation into sexual misconduct continues and alumni come forward with claims
College
Police say they killed a student here Florida Institute of Technology Who attacked them with a “sharp weapon.”
According to The Associated Press, US military academies are rife with racism.
What is it like to be a teenage girl?
In “Just Girls”, Times Op-Doc, girls between the ages of 14 and 17 spoke out about their changing bodies.
In youth: “I wanted to be a kid and have more fun. But at the same time, I wanted to be big and I wanted to be big.
About social concern: “The whole thing in my mind is: ‘What are other people thinking? Are they smiling in my head? Do they think I’m weird? Do they think I’m fat? “
When called: “My mistake was for an older woman. I’m sure I was beaten by a 25 year old man. It’s crazy because I was 14 at the time. “
And the first four minutes of a 13-minute documentary directed by Bronwen Parker-Rhodes.
To me, the documentary was a useful reminder – in all partisan arguments about school policy and the fear of peer pressure – it’s quite simple. Strange To be a teenager. Here is a link to “just girls”, which is the right time for you.
