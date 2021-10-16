Do Android phones keep surveillance without users’ permission? Revealed in research report

If you also use an Android phone, then be alert, because it may happen that you are being monitored through some system apps without your permission. Such a disclosure has been made in a research report. The report states that some Android devices have system apps that come pre-installed with Android devices, which send user usage data to the OS’s developers and other third parties. It’s worth noting that system apps only give you small features like messaging, even if you’ve never opened it, still send these data from your phone.

According to researchers from Trinity College in Dublin, there is no way to opt out of data tracking from these system apps, unless users decide not to use their device. Because such apps are directly connected to your phone’s main memory ie ROM. Let us tell you that researchers have studied Android phones from Samsung, Xiaomi, Huawei and Reality.

They have also prepared reports on the data shared on the LineageOS and /e/OS open-source variants of Android. The researchers noted that Samsung has the largest share of this market, followed by Xiaomi, Huawei and Oppo and Realme as the major players.

As per research, “System apps cannot be removed. These are either installed automatically or are already present as soon as the phone is turned on. Which has become common in almost every phone. “With an example, the so called GApps package of Google Apps, which contains Google Play Store, Google Maps, Youtube. So are smartphone apps.

For this reason, if you use your Android phone, then you should use things with great care. One should be alert only on the possibility of any kind of fraud. Also, the information related to your account should also be kept hidden.