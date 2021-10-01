Do Cut Off 2021: DU Cut Off 2021 List Live: Delhi University UG Cut Off List Released, College wise Cut Off List-Do Cut Off List 2021 Live, Check the subject wise cut off list of Do College here

The first cut-off list of Delhi University 2021 has been released today, October 1 on the official website of DU (Delhi University) on du.ac.in. DU colleges have started announcing their minimum marks for the first round of DU UG Admission 2021. First of all, Aryabhata College has released the DU Cut-Off List 2021 for admission to undergraduate courses at Delhi University. Subsequently, various colleges of DU including Ramanujan College, Acharya Narendra Dev College and Jesus & Mary College, Ramjas College, Kirori Mall College have announced the first cut-off list for UG admission.

Based on the first cut-off list announced on October 1, students can apply for admission to colleges between October 4 and October 6, and colleges will have to submit these applications before the evening of October 7. The cut-off may be higher than last year as more than 70,000 students have scored more than 95 per cent marks in the CBSE 12th board exams.



DU Cut Off 2021 List Live Update

6.05 pm: Check out the BA program cut-off list here –

Delhi University has announced a cut-off list for three streams. The Joint DU Cut-Off List for Arts and Commerce Streams 2021 has been released. Two separate cut-off lists for the science stream and BA programs have been announced.

5.58 pm: Motilal Nehru College announces first cut-off list

The first cut-off list of Motilal Nehru College has been announced. The maximum cut-off for B.Com Honors course is 99 per cent, 98.5 per cent for BA Economics Honors and 98 per cent for B.Com course. Here is a direct link to the entire list

5. Evening 45: Kirori Mall College dropped the first cut-off

Kirori Mall College, one of the university’s north campus colleges, has announced its first cut-off list. The college has the highest cut off of 99.75 per cent for Political Science Honors, BCom (H), BCom and BCom Maths (H). See the full list here

5.35 pm: The first cut off of Acharya Narendra Dev College

DU’s Acharya Narendra Dev College has announced the first cut-off list for 2021. The college has issued the highest cut off of 97.66% for B.Sc Chemistry. The cut off for B.Com Honors, BSc Honors in Biomedical Science, BSc in Mathematics and BSc in Physics is 97%. See the full list here

5.28 pm: Gargi College 2021 list cut: 99.5% higher cut off

DU’s Gargi College’s first high cut off BA Honors is 99.5 per cent for Applied Psychology, followed by BA Honors Economics, 99 per cent for BCom Honors and 98.5 per cent for BA Honors English, BA Political Science and BCom. Here is a list of topics

5.20 pm: Jesus and Mary cut college: 100% cut off for psychology

Jesus and Mary College of Delhi University on Friday fixed a 100% cut-off for BA (Hons) Psychology.

English Honors – 99% (Commerce stream), 97% (Science stream) and 97% (Humanities)

B.Com Honors – 98%

BCom – 97.25%

Hindi Honors – 70%

See the full list here

5.15pm: Ramjas College Cut Off: 100% cut off for three courses

The first cut off of Ramjas College has been released. This year, the college has set a 100 per cent cut-off for three courses. These include political science, physics and BA programs.

5.10 pm: Ramanujan College cut off, BA Honors 99% cut

Ramanujan College has announced the first cut-off list for 2021. The highest cut-off for BA (Hons) this year is 99 per cent, followed by 98.5 per cent for BCom (Hons). The cut off for BSc Honors Statistics, BSc Honors Mathematics, BSc (Hons) Computer Science and BA (Hons) Economics is 98%. Check out the full list by topic here