Do Democrats Have a Messaging Problem?

Fox News is not the only organization capable of generating such a reaction from some on the left – Mr. Texera chose to make his point as clearly as possible.

The conservative news media is full of stories that make it seem as if the country is living a nightmare. Rising prices and supply chain problems are being touted as economic risks, along with the “stagflation” crisis of the 1970s. Stories of violent crime in the big cities are given prominence and are frequently broadcast; The same is true of the record number of migrants caught on the southern border.

The Biden administration has struggled to address all of these issues. Posted by Ron Klein, Chief of Staff of the White House Tweet Given the rise in inflation and disruption of the supply chain as an “upper class problem,” it seems that the American people reject concerns about their own economic situation.

And while border crossings have reached record highs since at least 1960, when the government began tracking them down, the Biden administration resisted referring to the issue as a “crisis.” The question of why President Biden did not visit the border remains unresolved.

Democratic terror is on the rise. Less than a year after taking power in Washington, the party faces a dire immediate future as it struggles to mobilize voters and loses the wars that send a message to Republicans.

Then there is crime. After a year-and-a-half call for drastic policing reforms from the progressive left, voters across the country last week rejected candidates and policies that included the “Defend the Police” movement. In two of the most notable examples, Minneapolis voters said no to sovereignty to destroy the troubled police department in their city. And the New Yorkers elected Eric Adams, a former police captain, as mayor, who strongly opposed “defense” efforts.

One liberal who has recognized the broader issues that Democrats have explained to voters their platforms is Maya Wiley, who ran as a staunch supporter of police reform against Mr. Adams in the mayoral primary. In a feedback essay for The New Republic this week, civil rights lawyer Ms. Wiley wrote that while Republicans distorted the serious race theory debate in Virginia, they also delivered a more compelling message on education.

“If you’ve only heard the evening news, you would think that everything he said on the campaign trail was serious race theory,” Ms. Wiley said of Mr. Youngkin. “It simply came to our notice then. In fact, he seemed moderately democratic, with the notable exception of the CRT. “