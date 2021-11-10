Do Democrats Have a Messaging Problem?
Sign up here To go to politics in your inbox on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
When the Republicans suffered a major defeat in the 2012 election, the party conducted a post-mortem analysis that led to a clear conclusion about the methods of communication: “The Republican Party must stop talking to itself,” the report said unofficially.
Following last week’s election, in which Democrats across the country lost or narrowly escaped the race they expected to win, some are asking whether the Democratic Party suffers from the same problem of insularity in its message.
Critics and some leading liberals, such as Rui Texera, a left-center political scientist, have argued that Democrats are trying to explain key issues – such as inflation, crime and school curriculum – answers that satisfy the party’s progressive footing but Are distrustful and off-putting to most other voters.
The clearest example of this is in Virginia, where Democratic presidential candidate Terry McAuliffe lost his election after trying to downplay and discredit a rival’s criticism of public school education, especially the way racism is spoken. Mr McAuliffe accused Republican Glenn Youngkin of campaigning on “made-up” issues and blowing the whistle on racist dogs.
But nearly a quarter of Virginia voters said the most important factor was the debate over the teaching of serious race theory, a degree-level educational framework that has become a stand-in for the debate on what to teach about racism and racism in schools. His decision, and 72 percent of those voters voted for Mr. Youngkin, according to a survey of more than 2,500 voters conducted for the Associated Press by the University of Chicago, a non-partisan research organization, NORC.
The nuances of serious racism, which have focused on ways to perpetuate racism, and why the hyperbolic tone of the issue’s coverage in the conservative news media are struggling to give Democrats an effective response.
Mr. Texera calls the Democrats “Fox News Falsehood” with serious race theory and other galvanizing issues.
These issues are justified by the distortions and exaggerations in the news media by Republican politicians and their allies. But Mr. Texera says Democrats shouldn’t dismiss voter concerns simply as misinformation of right-wing ideology.
“Just because Fox News mentions it doesn’t mean a problem is completely illegal,” he said.
In an interview, Shri. Texera said his logic applies to questions beyond serious genetic theory. He said, “I can’t tell you how often I analyze a particular problem, that’s the real concern. And the first thing I hear is, ‘Hey, this is a right-wing talk. You are playing into the hands of the enemy. ‘
Fox News is not the only organization capable of generating such a reaction from some on the left – Mr. Texera chose to make his point as clearly as possible.
What to know about the 2021 Virginia election
The conservative news media is full of stories that make it seem as if the country is living a nightmare. Rising prices and supply chain problems are being touted as economic risks, along with the “stagflation” crisis of the 1970s. Stories of violent crime in the big cities are given prominence and are frequently broadcast; The same is true of the record number of migrants caught on the southern border.
The Biden administration has struggled to address all of these issues. Posted by Ron Klein, Chief of Staff of the White House Tweet Given the rise in inflation and disruption of the supply chain as an “upper class problem,” it seems that the American people reject concerns about their own economic situation.
And while border crossings have reached record highs since at least 1960, when the government began tracking them down, the Biden administration resisted referring to the issue as a “crisis.” The question of why President Biden did not visit the border remains unresolved.
Takeaways from the 2021 elections
Then there is crime. After a year-and-a-half call for drastic policing reforms from the progressive left, voters across the country last week rejected candidates and policies that included the “Defend the Police” movement. In two of the most notable examples, Minneapolis voters said no to sovereignty to destroy the troubled police department in their city. And the New Yorkers elected Eric Adams, a former police captain, as mayor, who strongly opposed “defense” efforts.
One liberal who has recognized the broader issues that Democrats have explained to voters their platforms is Maya Wiley, who ran as a staunch supporter of police reform against Mr. Adams in the mayoral primary. In a feedback essay for The New Republic this week, civil rights lawyer Ms. Wiley wrote that while Republicans distorted the serious race theory debate in Virginia, they also delivered a more compelling message on education.
“If you’ve only heard the evening news, you would think that everything he said on the campaign trail was serious race theory,” Ms. Wiley said of Mr. Youngkin. “It simply came to our notice then. In fact, he seemed moderately democratic, with the notable exception of the CRT. “
Despite the dog whistling, Willie said the message was effective because he was sympathetic. “He was saying he understood their pain,” she said.
Have you forwarded this newsletter? Sign up here To deliver it to your inbox.
Is there anything you think we are missing out on? Want to see more? We’d love to hear from you. Email us here [email protected].
#Democrats #Messaging #Problem
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.