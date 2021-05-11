Do Democrats Have a Realistic Path Forward on Their Voting Bills?

The Senate on Tuesday took up the For the Folks Act, a sweeping invoice to overtake the nation’s election system, step one in what’s going to in all probability be a lengthy and winding legislative course of. Democrats are confronted with not solely the all-out resistance of Republicans, but additionally the hesitation of their very own fiftieth vote, Senator Joe Manchin III of West Virginia, the lone Democrat within the chamber who hasn’t signed on as a sponsor of the invoice.

The elections package deal, which was the topic of a combative back-and-forth within the Senate Guidelines Committee on Tuesday, is greater than a voting rights invoice. You may consider it as a legislative Leviathan, designed by Democrats to assault what they see as a wide selection of flaws within the nation’s electoral politics in a single swoop.

However their lack of ability to unify their very own caucus across the invoice — not to mention to map out a path to the end line within the face of unified Republican opposition — seems to be establishing a showdown throughout the get together, posing a essential take a look at of Mr. Manchin’s so-far granite dedication to holding the filibuster in place.

For President Biden and his get together, the invoice dangers changing into one of many biggest disappointments of their time in energy. It might be a ceaselessly what-if as Democrats pressure to stop Republicans from deepening their structural benefits up and down the nation’s political system, partly by limiting who has entry to the poll.