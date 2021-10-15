Do not do this work on WhatsApp even by mistake, otherwise you can be banned! Do not do these things on WhatsApp as your account can be Banned

A message, audio, photo or video you write, share or forward can be harmful not only to you but also to the WhatsApp community.

There are some things on the social messaging application WhatsApp, which everyone should avoid. If you do this work knowingly or unknowingly, then it can become difficult for you. It is also possible that your WhatsApp account may also be completely closed. So let’s know what are the things that you should not do on WhatsApp:

Action can be taken if someone sends illegal (pirated link of the film or URL of scheme to double money in 21 days), objectionable or threatening message. From above, if the complainant gave a complaint to the police about this, then the action could be bigger and stricter.

Do not forward or write provocative messages/messages yourself. For doing so, you can be prosecuted under several sections of the IPC.

Don’t harass people by creating fake accounts.

Creating a group and adding unknown people to it and then sending them a lot of messages (bulk messages) or even automatic messages can get you in trouble.

Modify WhatsApp means don’t try to tamper with its interface and coding. Hacking the server is also a direct violation. In such a case, legal action may also have to be faced.

Avoid downloading suspicious third parties like “WhatsApp Plus”. Your data can be stolen through these apps.

If multiple WhatsApp accounts have blocked you, then WhatsApp will also close your account.

How to report a group or contact?: Open WhatsApp on the phone. Then go to the group or contact you want to report. Now click on the three dots that appear on the top edge and then go to ‘More’, where click on Report. WhatsApp will then read the recent messages of that group or contact and take further action based on that.

Let us tell you that recently WhatsApp took a big action and closed 20 lakh accounts in India. This step was taken by the social messaging app with the aim of preventing spams and unwanted messages.