Do not leave us in chaos Stop killing save innocent people children women from taliban martyred everyday afghanistan spinner rashid khan requests world leaders – ‘Don’t leave us alone to die, save Afghanistan from ruin,’ Rashid Khan from world leaders pleaded for help

Charismatic spinner Rashid Khan has urged world leaders to save Afghanistan and its people in an emotional message. He has said that don’t leave us alone to die, save Afghanistan from ruin. Let us tell you that the Taliban has been continuously occupying major cities of Afghanistan. The northeastern part of the country has been completely occupied by the extremist organization Taliban.

Since last Friday, the extremist organization has captured the capitals of 8 provinces of the country. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani flew to the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif on Wednesday, 11 August 2021. In the tomb, Ghani talks with Atta Mohamed Noor and Abdul Rashid Dostum about the defense of the city. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has gone to Balkh province, surrounded by Taliban-held territory, to seek help from local warlords to push back the Taliban.

Rashid Khan is also very sad about the condition of his country. He made a tweet in this regard. In the tweet, he wrote, ‘Dear leaders around the world. Right now my country is in trouble. Thousands of innocent people including women and children are being murdered every day. Homes and properties are being destroyed. People are being forced to leave their homes and run away. Don’t leave us alone in these circumstances.

Dear World Leaders! My country is in chaos,thousand of innocent people, including children & women, get martyred everyday, houses & properties being destructed.Thousand families displaced..

Don’t leave us in chaos. Stop killing Afghans & destroying Afghaniatan.

We want peace. — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) August 10, 2021

He also wrote in the tweet, ‘Save Afghanistan and its people from ruin. we want peace.’ Let us tell you that Rashid Khan is participating in The Hundred Men’s Competition in England these days. He is part of the Trent Rockets franchise of the tournament.

At the same time, after the withdrawal of US forces, the terror of the Taliban has increased again in Afghanistan. The Taliban has crossed all limits of cruelty. A few days ago, Taliban militants killed a girl just because she was wearing tight clothes and had no male companions with her.





