Do not make such a mistake or else you will be deprived of the benefits of the scheme!

If you have also been allotted a house under PM Awas Yojana, then this news can be important for you. Changes have been made in the rules of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Under this, it will be mandatory for you to live in this residence for five years. If you do not live in it, the allocation can also be canceled.

Know what happened

Under this scheme, the houses whose registered agreement to lease is being given now or the people who will get this agreement done in future is not a registry. If you have been using or have used this accommodation for five years, then only this accommodation will be registered in your name. If you have not used it for five years then you will be deprived of this scheme. At the same time, the agreement with your Development Authority will also be terminated. After this the amount deposited by you will also not be refunded. This will also eliminate the rigging going on.

The house will remain on lease even after five years

Apart from this, according to this rule, the flats built under the urban Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana will never be free hold. Even after five years, people will be given housing on lease. Under this, those who used to give the Prime Minister’s house on rent, they will no longer be able to do so.

What happens to housing after death?

If a beneficiary dies, then as per the rules, the house on lease is transferred to the family member and no agreement is made on behalf of the development authority. However, the houses will have to be used for 5 years. Thereafter the lease of the houses is restored.