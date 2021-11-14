Do not use any charger! Know – what other mistakes can cause overheating issue in smartphone Smartphone Overheating Issue: Do not use any charger and hardback cover panels with your Phone – Do not use any charger! Know – and which mistakes can cause overheating issue in smartphone

If experts are to be believed, the stylish and trendy looking cover of the phone can also become the reason for overheating. Actually, there is a load on the phone while doing multitasking or other battery consuming work. It heats up. This heat should be released by law, but sometimes it can’t come out because of the cover.

Overheating issue in smartphones is becoming a cause of great concern for the users these days. But in many ways, it seems to flourish because of small mistakes. Sometimes due to using the wrong charger and sometimes due to other reasons. Let us know what are the reasons, which give this problem a chance to come to the fore:

Actually, the way our body has capacity and it gets tired after a limit. In the same way, so are phones and their batteries. These also get tired after a level, due to which they get overheated and sometimes even the phone/battery comes to the point of exploding. Recently there was news of one plus phone exploding.

However, the mistakes that people often make regarding phone charging include overcharging it. Yes, overcharging is not good for any phone. Some people forget to remove the phone after putting it on charging at night. They unplug him from there when he wakes up in the morning. This is kind of gross negligence.

Tech experts recommend that if you want a longer life and better battery life of your phone, then never overcharge it and do not allow it to overheat. They tell that do not charge the phone more than 80 per cent and do not let it fall below 20 per cent. Don’t let the phone get switched off or its battery is dead, only then you should charge the phone.

Do not charge your phone with any charger. Low-cost or local chargers will also charge your phone slowly and can shorten the life of the smartphone, so always use the original charger.

If experts are to be believed, the stylish and trendy looking cover of the phone can also become the reason for overheating. Actually, there is a load on the phone while doing multitasking or other battery consuming work. It heats up. This heat should be released by law, but sometimes it can’t come out because of the cover. In such a situation, it should be removed during hard tasks like gaming.

Due to prolonged flash light, video recording and keeping the adaptive brightness on, the phone also heats up quickly. Sometimes the phone can get hot even when exposed to sunlight, so take care of these fine things.

There are often some background apps running in the phone, which many times the user is not even aware of. They also slowly suck your battery. Along with this, phones also become a reason for overheating. Try to keep them closed.