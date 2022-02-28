Do not want any comment on Facebook post, just have to do this easy task, know the steps

Facebook keeps updating new features from time to time for the convenience of users. Due to this, the popularity of Facebook increases, as well as it remains user friendly. It has often been seen that when users make a post, then people of opposite views come unnecessarily and start trolling by commenting. In such a situation, many times Facebook users even delete their account.

But it also affects the social life of the users. Because Facebook has also become a way to stay close to loved ones. In such a situation, if you are also troubled by unnecessary comments, then here we are going to tell some such settings of Facebook which will stop the comment on your post.

Often people make this mistake – Most of the social media users select Public and Friend option to view the posts made on their account. Because of this, your post is seen by the public ie everyone. Actually, when the person in your friend list comments or likes on your post, then this post also becomes visible to the friends present in his account. Due to which the reach of the normal post automatically increases and due to the public option being selected on the post, outsiders also start commenting and liking it.

To avoid this, do these things- Users have the ability to manage comments for personal posts on Facebook Timeline. They can set public or friend option for that. However, you can turn off comments entirely for group posts. If you are the admin of a Facebook group, then you can turn off its comments. Here’s how to turn off comments on group posts. Come on, let’s know.

How to turn off comments on group posts

, For this you need to be the admin or moderator of the group.

, To disable the comment, you have to go to the post on which the comment is to be turned off.

, After that click on the three dot icon on the right side of the post.

, After this, many options will open up to you.

, From there, click on Turn Off Comment.

, Doing so will instantly disable the comment of that post.